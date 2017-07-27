Marlins score most runs in a game ever to rout the Rangers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – First, they turned Yu Darvish’s potentially final start for the Texas Rangers his worst.

Then the Marlins poured it on, scoring the most runs they ever have in a game in a 22-10 trouncing of the Rangers at Globe Life Park.

The 4-hour, 2-minute game featured a nine-run fourth inning by the Marlins, a five-run eighth and a four-run ninth with that last set of runs coming off reserve catcher Brett Nicholas, who pitched for the first time in his career.

And things got wacky along the way.

In the top half of the eighth, Giancarlo Stanton blasted a 468-foot home run off former Marlins’ pitcher Jason Grilli and celebrating it in response to Grilli celebrating striking out Stanton for the final out of Tuesday’s game.

In the bottom half of that inning, reliever Drew Steckenrider noted to the umpire that he felt Adrian Beltre was inching closer to the plate from the on-deck circle.

Beltre then dragged the on-deck circle closer to the plate once second base umpire Gerry Davis told him to move. Davis promptly ejected Beltre and moments later, Rangers manager Jeff Banister after he came out to argue.

Beltre had three hits – a home run and two doubles – to move within four hits of the 3,000 for his career.

All nine Marlins starters had at least one hit and one RBI and eight of them scored at least one run. Mike Aviles, who was called up from the minors on Tuesday, was the only starter that didn’t score a run. But Aviles had two hits and recorded his first two RBI as a Marlin.

Darvish, rumored to be a major trade candidate before Monday’s non-waiver deadline, was charged with a career-worst 10 runs, exiting after 3 2/3 innings in which he walked two and gave up nine hits.

Dee Gordon and Christian Yelich started the Marlins’ offensive assault in the first inning with each hitting solo homers.

Yelich went 4 for 5 and had three doubles matching the club’s single-game record.

Marcell Ozuna and J.T. Realmuto each had two hits in that inning and accounted for three of the four extra-base hits along with Ichiro Suzuki’s double, which scored the first two runs of the frame.

The Marlins sent 13 batters to the plate and finished with 15 total bases in that inning and had eight hits – also a season-high for an inning.

Ozuna and Derek Dietrich each had five RBI.

Ozuna started the fourth with a double and later tripled with the bases loaded to become the first Marlin to ever do that in one inning.

Ozuna was the first player in the majors to do it since Xander Boegaerts on May 7 and the first National League player since Brandon Phillips on Aug. 24, 2015. It was Ozuna’s second career bases loaded triple.

Realmuto followed Ozuna’s inning-opening double with a single and followed his bases-clearing triple later on with a two-run home run to left that put the Marlins ahead 11-1.

After the Rangers answered with three in the sixth, the Marlins scored two more in the seventh and dropped five more on Texas’ relievers starting with Giancarlo Stanton’s 468-foot blast to left center field.

Stanton’s major-league leading 33rd home run was his 12th in July tied the club record for a month. Stanton (May 2012, June 2015) shares the mark with Dan Uggla (May 2008).

Tomas Telis, a former Rangers farmhand who came to the Marlins in the trade for Sam Dyson in 2015, hit his first career triple in the seventh to score Ichiro.

Jose Urena started for the Marlins and threw five innings and struck out five, but gave up five runs on four hits and walked four. Urena started the sixth, but couldn’t record an out and left after walking Nomar Mazara, allowing a double to Beltre and walking Mike Napoli.