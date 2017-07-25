Oblique strain sends Marlins’ slugger Bour to disabled list

As expected after he suffered a right oblique strain and exited the game in the fourth inning of Monday night's win over the Rangers, Marlins' first baseman Justin Bour was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

The Marlins also placed shortstop J.T. Riddle on the DL with left biceps tendinitis retroactive to July 22.

The Marlins selected infielder Mike Aviles and recalled catcher Tomas Telis from Triple A New Orleans.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas, who hurt his left shoulder during Monday night's game while diving for a ground ball, was not placed on the DL, but was held out of the lineup for precautionary reasons.

Bour, who started Monday in the designated hitter spot, was taken out of the lineup after only one at-bat.

Riddle had experienced lingering symptoms related to the injury in recent days and had missed four consecutive games.