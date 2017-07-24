Photo gallery: Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers | Mon., July 24, 2017

Miami Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Miami Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna (13) and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrate Stanton's second home run of the game, a solo shot, during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, right, makes an errant throw to first base while avoiding the slide of Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas (19) on a fielder's choice in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
First base umpire Rob Drake falls on top of Texas Rangers’ Adrian Beltre (29) after the tag out by Miami Marlins’ Tyler Moore (28) in the fourth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.
Miami Marlins' Christian Yelich (21) is congratulated by designated hitter Ichiro Suzuki (51) after scoring on a double by Marcell Ozuna in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields (3) makes a sliding catch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) holds up the ball to umpire Pat Hoberg, left, who calls out Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo (17) at second base after Choo failed to stretch a single into a double during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. After a review, the call on the field was upheld.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Adam Conley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Miami Marlins' Marcell Ozuna (13) congratulates Giancarlo Stanton (27) after Stanton's two-run home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) reacts to a two-run home run by Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) as Stanton rounds third base during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, top, turns a double play over Miami Marlins' J.T. Realmuto (11) in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) watch the flight of Stanton's second home run of the game during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) takes a high throw from shortstop Elvis Andrus on a fielder's choice during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
