Photo Gallery: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds | Sun. July 23, 2017

Miami Marlins pitching coach Juan Nieves throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
AP
Miami Marlins baserunner Dee Gordon, bottom, slides into second base with a steal as the throw gets by Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett (4) during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
AP
Miami Marlins' A.J. Ellis, follows through on a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sal Romano during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
AP
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton fields a single off the bat of Cincinnati Reds' Adam Duvall during the inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
AP
Cincinnati Reds baserunner Billy Hamilton, left, is safe at third with a steal, as Miami Marlins third baseman Derek Dietrichhandles the throw during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
AP
Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
AP
Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon chases down a pop-up by Cincinnati Reds' Jose Peraza during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
AP
Cincinnati Reds baserunner Adam Duvall (23) is out at second as Miami Marlins third baseman Miguel Rojas, right, turns a double play during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cincinnati. Marlins' Dee Gordon, left, looks on.
Gary Landers
AP
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias reacts after a win over the Miami Marlins in a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
AP
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, right, and pitcher Raisel Iglesias celebrate a win over the Miami Marlins in a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
AP