Stanton’s home run streak continued, but so did Marlins’ woes

Individually, Giancarlo Stanton is enjoying an encouraging bounce-back season.

But against the backdrop of another disappointing loss against the last-place Phillies, Stanton said he didn’t enjoy his latest notable accomplishment at the plate.

With another home run on Wednesday afternoon, Stanton continued a torrid homer streak of late that has him on pace to comfortably eclipse his personal best in that category.

Stanton homered in the first inning, as he did in all three games against the Phillies. But only on Monday, when Stanton belted two homers, did the Marlins triumph over the team with the worst record in baseball.

“Honestly, if you’re going to lose, lose a series, it’s whatever,” Stanton said. “I don’t really care. If it’s not enough to help [the team] win, then personal stuff [doesn’t matter]. I’ve had enough personal stuff. If we don’t win, it’s not that fun.”

Stanton has nine home runs in his past 11 games, and that total already broke the club record for homers in July.

Stanton’s solo homer on Wednesday landed in the shrubbery next to the Home Run Sculpture in center field, traveling 437 feet, according to Statcast.

Stanton also became the fastest player in Marlins history to reach 30 home runs in a season, doing it in 93 games, surpassing Mike Lowell, who reached the mark in 110 games in 2003.

Stanton reached 30 homers in a season for the fourth time in his career and is on pace to shatter his career-high mark of 37. He also has a chance to break the franchise’s single-season record of 42 set by Gary Sheffield in 1996.

Stanton has hit a home run every 11 1/2 at-bats this season, which is better than his 12.1 average in 2012, when he hit 37 for the season. His best rate came in 2015, when he hit one every 10.3 at-bats. But that season was cut short after Stanton broke the hamate bone in his left hand. His four homers during the three-game series against the Phillies this week totaled an estimated 1,706 feet.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:05 Don Mattingly talks about 10-3 loss to Phillies on Wednesday Pause 2:27 Dan Straily talks about start in Wednesday's loss to Phillies 2:36 Don Mattingly on Marlins 5-2 loss to Phillies 2:54 Don Mattingly talks about Marlins 6-5 win over Phillies on Monday 2:55 Dee Gordon talks about walk-off hit in 6-5 win over Phillies 4:55 Don Mattingly on Marlins' 3-2 loss 2:18 Chris O'Grady talks about second career start 0:25 Seattle's Robinson Cano talks about the best moment of the All-Star Game 5:06 Giancarlo Stanton speaks about All-Star experience 0:20 A giant U.S. flag is unrolled at the All-Star game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Don Mattingly talks about 10-3 loss to Phillies on Wednesday Marlins manager Don Mattingly talks about disappointing 10-3 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. Andre Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

THIS AND THAT

▪ Marlins manager Don Mattingly said an MRI revealed no significant damage to Martin Prado’s knee. Prado was placed on the 10-day disabled list late Monday after he sustained a knee sprain in the third inning while fielding a ground ball.

“We’ll wait during this road trip, start activity and see what happens from there,” Mattingly said.

▪ The Marlins got a bit of a scare early in Wednesday’s game when Derek Dietrich went crashing into the wall in foul ground while sliding to catch a pop-up. Dietrich initially grabbed his left knee but got up and walked into the dugout.

Dietrich stayed in the game until the seventh inning when shortstop Miguel Rojas, who played his first game since coming off the disabled list Tuesday, moved over to third base.

Mattingly said the move was only a routine double switch meant to keep Vance Worley on the mound and avoid using anymore relievers.

“As the game went on, I think [Dietrich] was fine,” Mattingly said.

▪ Junichi Tazawa is having his best pitching stretch as a Marlin this month. Tazawa, who entered July with a 7.50 ERA, has not allowed a run in his past nine innings (eight outings) this month.

COMING UP

▪ Thursday: Off.

▪ Friday: Marlins RHP Jose Urena (7-4, 3.93 ERA) at Cincinnati Reds RHP Homer Bailey (2-3, 10.13), 7:10 p.m., Great American Ball Park.