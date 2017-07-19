Marlins allow season-high 20 hits in lackluster loss to Phillies

Marlins Park was loud Wednesday afternoon with the sound of screaming of youths attending the team’s final Camp Day.

The Marlins themselves were pretty quiet following an uninspired 10-3 loss to the Phillies that left their manager Don Mattingly disappointed with his team’s performance.

“The way we played, we made mistakes you shouldn’t make at this level and that part is tough to swallow as a manager,” Mattingly said. “You feel like you’re not getting your message across from that standpoint.”

An estimated crowd of 31,854 – mostly campers – watched the Marlins give up a season-high 20 hits, which also surpassed a season-high output for the Phillies.

The Marlins (42-51) dropped their fifth game in six since the All-Star break.

During the six-game homestand that ended Wednesday, the Marlins were swept by the Dodgers (the team with the best record in the majors) and dropped two of three against the Phillies (32-61), who have the worst record, with their lone victory a 10-inning walk-off on Monday.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:05 Don Mattingly talks about 10-3 loss to Phillies on Wednesday Pause 2:27 Dan Straily talks about start in Wednesday's loss to Phillies 2:36 Don Mattingly on Marlins 5-2 loss to Phillies 2:54 Don Mattingly talks about Marlins 6-5 win over Phillies on Monday 2:55 Dee Gordon talks about walk-off hit in 6-5 win over Phillies 4:55 Don Mattingly on Marlins' 3-2 loss 2:18 Chris O'Grady talks about second career start 0:25 Seattle's Robinson Cano talks about the best moment of the All-Star Game 5:06 Giancarlo Stanton speaks about All-Star experience 0:20 A giant U.S. flag is unrolled at the All-Star game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Dan Straily talks about start in Wednesday's loss to Phillies Dan Straily talks about his start Wednesday in the Marlins' 10-3 defeat to the Phillies. Andre Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

“You see one team guys complain about a 12 o’clock game and the other team get 20 knocks up,” Mattingly said. “Somebody was ready to play. Individually we had some good things happen, but as a team there was just no way we were ready to play today.”

Giancarlo Stanton provided one of the few highlights as he continued his recent home run hot streak.

Stanton belted a solo home run in the first inning – a 437-foot blast that landed in the shrubbery in center field adjacent to the home run sculpture.

Stanton homered in his first at-bat for the third consecutive game and became the fastest Marlin to reach 30 home runs in a season, doing it in 93 games.

“If you can’t win a series against the worst team in the league, then you know, there’s not much going for you, right there,” Stanton said.

Miami Marlins shortstop JT Riddle (39) avoids stepping on the ball at the foul line as the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park on Wed., July 19, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Christian Yelich hit his first home run since the Fourth of July and eighth of the season when he connected on a solo blast in the bottom of the sixth.

But the Phillies started their hit parade early against Dan Straily, the Marlins’ most consistent starting pitcher, resulting in two quick runs in the first.

Straily gave up four overall over the first five frames despite striking out seven. It was only the fourth time in 20 starts since joining the Marlins that Straily allowed four runs. Straily walked three (one intentional) and yielded nine hits – matching a season-high – and threw 93 pitches over five innings.

Daniel Nava did most of the damage for the Phillies, going 4 for 5 with two RBI and Nick Williams tripled twice.

Straily, who suffered a bruised thumb during his last start, said it didn’t affect him on the mound Wednesday.

Camp Day Kids show their support for the Marlins as the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park on Wed., July 19, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

“The hand was fine,” Straily said. “If it was an issue, I wouldn’t have been out there. I actually felt pretty good today. They really did a good job of getting some timely hits, I feel.”

The Marlins’ bullpen couldn’t keep the game close as Nick Wittgren gave up three runs in the sixth and Vance Worley gave up three more in the ninth.

“It wasn’t good,” Yelich said. “It wasn’t a good homestand. It wasn’t a good series. It wasn’t a good start to the second half. We didn’t do a whole lot of things very well.

“We haven’t been playing well, all year, really. We’ve had some stretches playing well. It’s definitely not where we want to be at this point in the season. We have to turn it around.”