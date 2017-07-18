Phillies outlast Marlins despite another Giancarlo Stanton blast

Giancarlo Stanton homered in his first at-bat for the second consecutive game.
It didn’t translate into a victory this time, however, as the Marlins fell 5-2 to the Phillies during an otherwise unremarkable offensive effort.
A night after he sent a laser shot 441 feet off the auxiliary scoreboard in left field, Stanton crushed a ball 442 feet off the wall just under the Budweiser bar in left center. He hit the homer off Phillies starter Vince Velasquez.
But the Marlins’ bats went quiet and the Phillies took the lead for good when Maikel Franco hit his own solo home run off Dustin McGowan in the eighth.
Just prior to Stanton’s home run, Dee Gordon appeared to have reached base on an infield single to lead off the game. But the Phillies challenged the call and the ruling was overturned, potentially costing the Marlins a valuable run.
The defeat squandered a solid performance by starting pitcher Adam Conley, who made his first start since May 8 after being recalled from Triple A New Orleans.
Conley gave up a season-high eight hits and allowed at least one of them in five of the six innings he pitched.
Conley gave up a double to Franco and a single to Odubel Herrera to start the second inning. Cameron Rupp then hit a one-hopper back to Conley, who caught Franco in a rundown. J.T. Realmuto turned it into a 1-5-2-4 double play when, after tagging Franco, threw on-target to second catch Rupp trying to move up a base. The Phillies tied the game at 1 right after though as Cameron Perkins singled to score Herrera.
After the Marlins answered with a run in the third aided by an error and a passed ball, the Phillies would tie the game again on a perfectly-placed bunt single by Perkins that scored Herrera. Nick Williams’ two-run homer in the ninth off Jarlin Garcia gave them a couple of insurance runs.
The Marlins answered with a run in the bottom of the third aided by a Phillies error. J.T. Riddle hit a slow roller up the first base line that Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez fielded and threw wide of first base. After the ball ended up in right field foul territory, Riddle reached third. He then scored on a passed ball by catcher Cameron Rupp.
