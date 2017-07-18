Martin Prado headed to DL for third time this season; Rojas returning Tuesday

Martin Prado suffered another injury setback in what’s been a frustrating 2017 season for the veteran third baseman.
Prado was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Marlins late Monday night after he suffered a right knee strain.
The Marlins plan to reinstate shortstop Miguel Rojas, who has experience at every position in the infield, before their next game Tuesday.
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said the injury occurred in the third inning when Prado fielded a ground ball by Phillies pitcher Jerad Eickhoff and threw to first base.
Prado remained in the game for one more inning and struck out in the fourth before being replaced in the fifth by Derek Dietrich.
"[Prado] kind of came towards the [third base] bag and then threw it," Mattingly said after Monday’s game. "Then he felt something in there."
Prado has played in only 37 games this season having already spent time on the disabled list on two separate occasions this season with a right hamstring injury.
Prado, 33, originally suffered that injury while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic in March.
Prado, who is hitting .250 with two home runs and 12 RBI this year, received a three-year, $40 million contract extension before this season. He has reportedly drawn interest from other clubs in recent weeks with the belief being that the Marlins may trade key players before the July 31 non-waiver deadline.
Rojas last played on May 7 when he suffered a fractured thumb that landed him on the 60-day disabled list. He was hitting .338 prior to the injury. Rojas has played in 10 rehab games combined with Single A Jupiter and Double A Jacksonville since June 8th.
