Dee Gordon among Marlins drawing trade interest, but trying to maintain focus

Dee Gordon has heard the rumors and seen the headlines.
But until he’s told otherwise, the Marlins’ second baseman said his sole focus is helping the team whose jersey he was still wearing Monday night win games.
“There’s not much I can do other than play baseball,” Gordon said. “I’m a Marlin until the day I’m gone.”
The Miami Herald confirmed a report by USA Today that the Marlins’ division rival Phillies, against whom they opened a three-game series Monday, were interested in trading for Gordon.
The Phillies are in the midst of a rebuilding season at 30-60 entering Monday’s game.
After getting swept by the Dodgers over the weekend, the Marlins fell even further out of contention, slipping to 10 games behind the Rockies in the National League wild-card standings entering Monday’s games.
Gordon has been one several Marlins mentioned frequently of late in trade speculation with the team expected to make moves because of their place in the standings and with current ownership attempting to sell the franchise.
“I can’t go off who am I going to play for if I’m not playing for them,” Gordon said. “I’m in the lineup for the Marlins. All I can do is the best job for them today.”
Marlins manager Don Mattingly has plenty of experience dealing with the customary trade buzz this time of year both as a player and manager.
“Every team deals with it … it’s not like it’s something just the Marlins deal with,” Mattingly said. “It’s just that time of year that everything heats up. It’s tough on everyone no matter where you’re at.”
Mattingly lamented some of the problems the team has endured that has led it to the current situation it finds itself in as the trade deadline approaches.
“I think we felt going into spring training we were going to be able to patch a rotation together and get a quality five [innings] from our guys on a daily basis,” Mattingly said. “Losing Wei-Yin [Chen] early, that’s one shot at it; Adam [Conley] didn’t pitch the way he did last year. Tom [Koehler] struggled early.
“In general I think, we’ve just needed more consistency in our rotation through injuries and through guys not doing what we projected they’d be able to do.”
INJURY UPDATES
▪ Chen, who was put on the disabled list on May 5 and has been pitching with a partially-torn UCL since last summer, will throw a bullpen session this week limited to fastballs only, according to Mattingly. Chen went 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA in five starts this year and 7-6 with a 4.85 ERA in 27 starts since joining the Marlins last season.
▪ Mattingly was confident Dan Straily would make his next start Wednesday. Straily sustained a bruise on his right hand Friday when he got jammed on a sinker by Dodgers’ pitcher Brandon McCarthy.
▪ Edinson Volquez (patellar tendinitis in left knee) is still not throwing and might not for up to a week, which would force him to miss his next couple of turns in the rotation.
COMING UP
▪ Tuesday: Marlins LHP Conley (2-3, 7.53 ERA) vs. Philadelphia Phillies TBA, 7:10 p.m., Marlins Park.
▪ Wednesday: Marlins RHP Straily (7-4, 3.32 ERA) vs. Phillies RHP Nick Pivetta (2-5, 5.63), 12:10 p.m., Marlins Park.
