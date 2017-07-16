Marlins swept by Dodgers and slip further out of contention

Key Marlins players continue to be mentioned as possible trade candidates.

Expect that buzz to intensify in the coming days leading up to the July 31 trade deadline as the Marlins’ hopes of getting back into contention this season shrunk even further this weekend.

Less than 48 hours after they were one strike from victory, the Marlins ended up on the wrong end of a three-game sweep after losing 3-2 to the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon at Marlins Park.

The Marlins (41-49), already a long shot to make a playoff push after entering the second half nine games out in the National League wild-card standings, dropped their third game in a row after entering the break having won six of eight.

The Marlins scored three runs combined over the final two games of the series, and a last-ditch comeback attempt against Kenley Jansen fell short Sunday.

Jansen, whom the Marlins pursued but failed to sign in the offseason, converted his 23rd save, but not without some trouble in the eighth inning.

With two outs, Christian Yelich’s single scored Dee Gordon to cut the Dodgers’ lead to one. Marcell Ozuna followed with a single to put two runners on base. It was the first time since May 21 that Jansen allowed multiple hits in an outing.

But Jansen proceeded to strike out pinch-hitter Justin Bour and end the threat and then worked a perfect ninth to close out the game for the Dodgers (64-29).

Dodgers starter Rich Hill pitched five innings, allowing one run and striking out nine, giving him at least that many strikeouts in each of his past three starts.

Ozuna’s leadoff double in the second inning broke a string of eight consecutive perfect innings for Hill against the Marlins — a streak dating to his perfect seven-inning start on Sept. 10 last season. Hill also struck out nine in that game.

Rookie Chris O’Grady made his second career start and it went much like his first. He went five innings, allowed three runs and struck out six while walking two.

O’Grady gave up a solo homer to Justin Turner in the first, then surrendered another run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Turner and in the fourth on a single by Austin Barnes.

Ozuna made a spectacular catch in the sixth inning. Ozuna leaped and placed his right hand on the top of the wall, reached up and snagged the ball to rob Enrique Hernandez of a home run on a ball that traveled an estimated 369 feet.

The Marlins broke through in the fifth when Ichiro Suzuki hit a grounder back up the middle that Hill tried to barehand and couldn’t come up with, allowing A.J. Ellis to score. But the Marlins failed to get more as Martin Prado struck out and Giancarlo Stanton grounded out to third.

Ichiro’s hit tied him with Rickey Henderson for 23rd on the all-time list with 3,055.