Ramos unravels in nightmarish ninth inning as Dodgers rally past Marlins

Three times A.J. Ramos was one strike from ending it.

But every two-strike pitch that Ramos delivered in his calamitous ninth inning at Marlins Park breathed new life into the Dodgers, and the outcome was a deflating 6-4 loss on Friday night.

The Marlins (41-47) were one out away from a 4-3 victory when Ramos came unraveled, giving up a two-out single to Joc Pederson, a two-out walk to Yasmani Grandal and a two-out homer to Yasiel Puig.

It was Puig’s second homer of the game, and it ruined what was looming as a win for the Marlins to begin the second half of the season. Ramos also uncorked two wild pitches in the disastrous ninth.

To that point, the Marlins relievers had done no wrong. Junichi Tazawa, Kyle Barraclough and David Phelps did not allow a hit in three scoreless innings after taking over for starter Dan Straily. But Ramos couldn’t continue the streak, which ended with Pederson’s table-setting single in the ninth.

Justin Bour entertained the Home Run Derby crowd at Marlins Park on Monday, waving his bat in the air and imploring fans to make noise — something he and the Marlins aren’t used to hearing in their home ballpark.

On Friday, Bour generated more cheers. Only this time he did it not with an exhibition home run but with a clutch hit, a two-run double that gave the Marlins a 4-3 lead in the fifth. And it all came on Justin Bour T-shirt night. But it wasn’t enough against the first-place Dodgers (62-29).