Billy the Marlin poses with Christian Rodriguez of Boynton Beach at All-Star Sunday at Marlins Park. George Richards @GeorgeRichards
July 11, 2017 8:19 PM

Miami’s 30-for-30: The All-Star fans of the NL East

By George Richards and Jim Varsallone

grichards@miamiherald.com

The All-Star Game may be the biggest gathering of baseball fans anywhere — and this week, Miami is the epicenter of the game.

With the All-Star Game visiting South Florida for the first time, fans from all over the world have come to the Sunshine State to enjoy the games.

Aside from the All-Star players on the field, there are All-Star fans sitting in the seats at Marlins Park as well.

Here are the Miami Herald All-Star fans from each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams — no voting required.

Here are the final fans sought out from the National League East -- fans of the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals.

▪ National League

East Division

ATLANTA BRAVES

ATLfan
ATLANTA BRAVES ALL-STAR FAN: Zachary Cohen, Parkland
George Richards grichards@miamiherald.com

ZACHARY COHEN

Age: 10; Resides: Parkland, Florida.

Fan of the Braves: Four years.

Why the Braves?: “Freddie Freeman is my favorite player. I go to all the Braves games when they come to Miami.”

MIAMI MARLNS

IMG_2058
MIAMI MARLINS ALL-STAR FAN: MARLENE RAMIREZ, Miami
Jim Varsallone jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

MARLENE RAMIREZ

Age: 45; Resides: Miami.

Fan of the Marlins: Since their first season in 1993.

Why the Marlins?: “Got to support the hometown team. I went to New York for Game 6 of the 2003 World Series.”

NEW YORK METS

NYMfan
NEW YORK METS ALL-STAR FAN: Angel Frometa, Miami
George Richards grichards@miamiherald.com

ANGEL FROMETA

Age: 39; Resides: Miami.

Fan of the Mets: Entire life.

Why the Mets?: “I was born in Washington Heights, have been a Mets fan forever. I bleed the orange-and-blue.”

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

PHLfan
PHILADELPHIA PHILLES ALL-STAR FAN: Jeremy Weaver, Tampa
George Richards grichards@miamiherald.com

JEREMY WEAVER

Age: 36; Resides: Tampa.

Fan of the Phillies: Entire life.

Why the Phillies?: “I was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, and have been with the Phillies my whole life. Being able to see us win the World Series in 2008 was my greatest memory.”

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

IMG_2066
WASHINGTON NATIONALS ALL-STAR FAN: JESSICA DELGADO, Miami
Jim Varsallone jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

JESSICA DELGADO

Age: 32; Resides: Miami.

Fan of the Nationals: Since they moved to town from Montreal in 2005.

Why the Nationals?: “I’m from there, and I went to the University of Maryland, and I cheer for all my hometown teams. My favorite, Bryce Harper.”

BONUS ALL-STAR FAN

MrMet
THE NEW YORK METS BIGGEST ALL-STAR FAN: Mr. Met; Queens, New York
George Richards grichards@miamiherald.com

THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS

American League East

American League Central

American League West

National League West

National League Central

