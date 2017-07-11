Miami’s 30-for-30: The All-Star fans of the NL East

The All-Star Game may be the biggest gathering of baseball fans anywhere — and this week, Miami is the epicenter of the game.
With the All-Star Game visiting South Florida for the first time, fans from all over the world have come to the Sunshine State to enjoy the games.
Aside from the All-Star players on the field, there are All-Star fans sitting in the seats at Marlins Park as well.
Here are the Miami Herald All-Star fans from each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams — no voting required.
Here are the final fans sought out from the National League East -- fans of the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals.
THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS
▪ National League
East Division
ATLANTA BRAVES
ZACHARY COHEN
Age: 10; Resides: Parkland, Florida.
Fan of the Braves: Four years.
Why the Braves?: “Freddie Freeman is my favorite player. I go to all the Braves games when they come to Miami.”
MIAMI MARLNS
MARLENE RAMIREZ
Age: 45; Resides: Miami.
Fan of the Marlins: Since their first season in 1993.
Why the Marlins?: “Got to support the hometown team. I went to New York for Game 6 of the 2003 World Series.”
NEW YORK METS
ANGEL FROMETA
Age: 39; Resides: Miami.
Fan of the Mets: Entire life.
Why the Mets?: “I was born in Washington Heights, have been a Mets fan forever. I bleed the orange-and-blue.”
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
JEREMY WEAVER
Age: 36; Resides: Tampa.
Fan of the Phillies: Entire life.
Why the Phillies?: “I was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, and have been with the Phillies my whole life. Being able to see us win the World Series in 2008 was my greatest memory.”
WASHINGTON NATIONALS
JESSICA DELGADO
Age: 32; Resides: Miami.
Fan of the Nationals: Since they moved to town from Montreal in 2005.
Why the Nationals?: “I’m from there, and I went to the University of Maryland, and I cheer for all my hometown teams. My favorite, Bryce Harper.”
BONUS ALL-STAR FAN
