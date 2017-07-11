All-Stars take the Red Carpet drive in the sweltering Miami heat

Movie stars get the annual red carpet walk at the Oscars.

In baseball, it’s more of a red carpet ride.

Hours before they stepped up to the plate or took the mound Tuesday night at Marlins Park for the 88th annual All-Star Game, the stars of Major League Baseball were driven up Biscayne Boulevard for baseball fans to see in the event’s 13th annual Red Carpet Parade.

Stars such as Yankees’ rookie Aaron Judge, who won the Home Run Derby on Monday night, and the Marlins’ own Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna were part of the festivities.

Stanton, who has been on a whirlwind of activities since he got back from San Francisco early Monday morning, was on one of the first cars in the caravan.

Ozuna’s truck sped past spectators soon after as those nearby, many of them Marlins’ fans, cheered him on.

Pick-up trucks with MLB players Carlos Correa, top, Jose Altuve, and Chris Devenski, bottom, make their way to the American Airlines Arena on the red carpet as fans lined-up the parade route during the MLB's "All Star Red Carpet Show 2017" parade on Tues., July 11, 2017. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

Hall of Famer Tony Perez and former Marlin Jeff Conine were the grand marshals of the parade and rode in Corvettes. The World Series trophy was displayed on the last car of the caravan.

The crowds weren’t nearly as massive as during past parades commemorating championships along Biscayne Boulevard. The high-90-degree sweltering heat and humidity around 12:30 p.m. likely made some think otherwise.

But some diehard fans wearing gear from their favorite teams stuck it out and picked their spots along the safety rails to get a close look at their favorite players.

“Great first half,” one fan in Tigers’ gear shouted at a few different players, some not even Detroit players like the Astros’ Dallas Keuchel. To some of his team’s rivals the same fan shouted, “Go easy on us.”

Other spectators were employees from the nearby businesses who took advantage during their lunch breaks to come and watch.

The players and mascots from several teams along the route threw fans All-Star commemorative toy baseballs.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who managed the National League team Tuesday night, and Indians’ bench coach Brad Mills, who managed the American League in place of Terry Francona, also rode in the parade.

MLB player Bryce Harper, of the Nationals, hits the red carpet in Miami fashion as fans lined-up the parade route during the MLB's "All Star Red Carpet Show 2017" parade on Tues., July 11, 2017. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

The players rode in the beds of Chevrolet pick-up trucks and waved at the fans who lined up along a route that stretched just north of Chopin Plaza and traveled north to Northeast Eighth Street past AmericanAirlines Arena.

Some of them chose to share a ride as the Reds’ Joey Votto and Nationals’ Max Scherzer did.

Nationals’ star Bryce Harper showed up in a pink suit, Miami Vice style.

Cardinals’ pitcher Carlos Martinez dyed his hair a shade of blue.

The majority shared the experience with their young sons or daughters, and spouses.

One of those was former University of Miami and Coral Gables High star Yonder Alonso, who rode with his family and looked sharp wearing a blue suit with a white shirt despite the harsh conditions.