Five things to know about Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Marlins Park

1. Tickets are still available at the Marlins Park box office, mlb.com and Stubhub.com. As of Monday afternoon, Stubhub listed its lowest prices at $130, 54 percent cheaper than face value. Because of less demand than recent All-Star games, Tuesday’s All-Star Game is cheaper than any of the past six by a significant margin.
2. The Marlins, not expecting any Marlins Park lots to have available parking by game time, encourage fans to park in the West Lot Garage in downtown Miami (220 NW Third St. ) for $20 and take a shuttle to Marlins Park. Also, St. John Bosco Catholic Church (1349 W. Flager St.) will serve as a ride-share lot for fans to be picked up and dropped off by Uber and Lyft services.
3. The game is expected to start shortly after 8 p.m. and will be televised nationally on Fox and WSVN-7 locally. Fox’s pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with player introductions and the American and Canadian national anthems.
4. This will be the 88th All-Star Game and first in South Florida. New York has hosted the most (nine) and Chicago the second most (seven). The Marlins received the game essentially as a reward for getting a new stadium.
5. The Marlins have two players in the game — Giancarlo Stanton, who will be National League’s designated hitter and bat second, and outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who will bat eighth.
