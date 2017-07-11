Five things to know about Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Marlins Park

Jean "Tidbit" Carrino, 62, holds her tickets to the 88th Major League Baseball All-Star Game taking place at Marlins Parks on July 11, 2017. Carrino, a Cubs fanatic, will now have attended 54 consecutive MLB All-Star Games since the age of 8. MATIAS J. OCNER For the Miami Herald

1. Tickets are still available at the Marlins Park box office, mlb.com and Stubhub.com. As of Monday afternoon, Stubhub listed its lowest prices at $130, 54 percent cheaper than face value. Because of less demand than recent All-Star games, Tuesday’s All-Star Game is cheaper than any of the past six by a significant margin.

Major League Baseball, the Miami Marlins and local officials share public service information about the All-Star Game and its surrounding events for fans, residents, and visitors. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

2. The Marlins, not expecting any Marlins Park lots to have available parking by game time, encourage fans to park in the West Lot Garage in downtown Miami (220 NW Third St. ) for $20 and take a shuttle to Marlins Park. Also, St. John Bosco Catholic Church (1349 W. Flager St.) will serve as a ride-share lot for fans to be picked up and dropped off by Uber and Lyft services.

Sights and sounds from the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park A capacity crowd fills Marlins Park for the home run derby on Mon., July 10, 2017.

3. The game is expected to start shortly after 8 p.m. and will be televised nationally on Fox and WSVN-7 locally. Fox’s pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with player introductions and the American and Canadian national anthems.

Super Fan has attended 54 consecutive All-Star Games Jean "Tidbit" Carrino, 62, drove to Miami from St. Louis to attend the 88th Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Marlins Parks on July 11, 2017. Carrino, a Cubs fanatic, will now have attended 54 consecutive MLB All-Star Games since the age of 8.

4. This will be the 88th All-Star Game and first in South Florida. New York has hosted the most (nine) and Chicago the second most (seven). The Marlins received the game essentially as a reward for getting a new stadium.

Stanton and Ozuna talk about their All-Star selections Marcell Ozuna will start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Marlins Park while Giancarlo Stanton was selected to the team as a reserve.

5. The Marlins have two players in the game — Giancarlo Stanton, who will be National League’s designated hitter and bat second, and outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who will bat eighth.