Miami Marlins

July 10, 2017 3:56 PM

Plenty of All-Star tickets still available in Miami

By George Richards

grichards@miamiherald.com

Baseball’s All-Star party coming to Miami for the first time was supposed to be a ticket scalper’s dream.

So far, not so much.

With just a few hours before the Home Run Derby — featuring feared sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge — there appear to be plenty of tickets available for purchase both officially and on the secondary market.

At 3:30 p.m. (coverage of the Derby is at 8 on ESPN) there were big enough patches of tickets where one could get nine seats together (the maximum search allowed) in the upper deck for $190 each.

StubHub.com has upper deck starting at $142 before fees.

For Tuesday’s All-Star Game, MLB.com has the maximum amount of tickets available in a single search — yes, nine together in the upper deck — for $280 each.

StubHub.com has its starting price at $130 — 54 percent cheaper than face value.

No word about what scalpers are asking around the stadium just yet.

MLB OFFICIAL TICKET LINKS

Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby: Click here

Tuesday’s All-Star Game: Click here

  Comments  

