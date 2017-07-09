Marlins’ top position player prospect excels in Futures Game

Brian Anderson got a look at his possible future Sunday.
And if the Marlins make significant changes to their roster in the coming weeks, Anderson could find himself back on the diamond at Marlins Park sooner than later.
Anderson, a 24-year old third baseman who the Marlins took in the third round of the 2014 draft, went 2 for 4 with an early double that contributed to a 7-6 victory for Team USA over the World Team in the 2017 MLB All-Star Futures Game. Rays pitching prospect Brent Honeywell, who started and tossed two scoreless innings with four strikeouts, was named MVP.
With the franchise for sale, and heading into the All-Star break nine games out of the final Wild Card spot in the National League, the Marlins have been rumored to be discussing potential trades involving their top major leaguers, including third baseman Martin Prado.
Such moves could accelerate the timetable for a player like Anderson, rated by MLBPipeline.com as the Marlins’ top position player prospect and No. 3 overall, to get his first call-up to the majors.
“It was awesome and a lot of fun to be a part of this,” Anderson said. “It was cool just to be on that field with the atmosphere and the fans. Just getting a taste of that was awesome and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
Anderson led off the bottom of the second with a double down the left field line off Padres prospect Cal Quantrill. Anderson scored on a triple by Orioles catcher prospect Chance Sisco on the ensuing at-bat to give the U.S. a 2-0 lead. Team USA scored another run in the third and three more in the fourth to break the game open.
Anderson, who was born in Edmond, Oklahoma, and played at the University of Arkansas, is hitting .254 in 295 at-bats this season at Double A Jacksonville. But he has shown some power at the plate with 14 home runs and 53 RBI.
Anderson said his biggest goal since spring training has been to develop more consistency at the plate.
Anderson hit seventh on Sunday and started out as the designated hitter before switching to third base in the sixth, the position he has played exclusively since 2015.
“The home runs have surprised me a little bit,” Anderson said. “That’s not really my approach. Overall I’m trying to help produce runs any way I can.”
LOCAL CONNECTIONS
▪ Center fielder Lewis Brinson, a Coral Springs High graduate and the top overall prospect in the Brewers’ farm system, enjoyed his Futures Game experience and hit a double in the fourth inning.
Brinson, 23, made his major-league debut in June, but mustered only three hits in 31 at-bats before being sent back to the minors. Brinson said, however, he learned a lot from the experience.
“I just picked the brains of the guys that have been up there like [Ryan] Braun, [Domingo] Santana and [Keon] Broxton,” Brinson said. “I was glad to be a part of that and I can’t wait to get back.”
▪ Marlins’ pitching prospect Tayron Guerrero, rated the club’s No. 17 overall prospect, recorded two outs in relief in the eighth for the World Team. Guerrero, the oldest player in the game at age 26, last pitched at Marlins Park in March for his native Colombia in the World Baseball Classic.
▪ Marlins’ second baseman Dee Gordon’s younger brother, Nick (the top prospect in the Twins’ farm system), hit in the leadoff spot for Team USA and played shortstop.
▪ Former University of Miami and Plantation American Heritage School star catcher Zack Collins went 0 for 1 and caught the final four innings for the U.S.
▪ Former Marlins shortstop Edgar Renteria (World Team) and catcher Charles Johnson (USA) managed the teams. Al Leiter (USA), Cliff Floyd (USA), Livan Hernandez (World), Luis Castillo (World), and Alex Fernandez (World) were assistant coaches.
