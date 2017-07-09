Miami All-Star gear is plentiful and fashionable (but not all that cheap)

If you lost your luggage en route to the All-Star Game and have nothing to wear — yet still have a couple of credit cards or plenty of cash — Major League Baseball hopes to dress you from head to toe.
There is a dizzying array of All-Star branded gear sold at Marlins Park and the super-sized temporary store at FanFest on Miami Beach with even more stuff sold online and at stores throughout South Florida.
Need shoes?
How about a pair of white-and-orange Under Armour slides complete with the All-Star Game logo for just $35?
If you need game-issued socks with a tropical flare to go with your new sandals, Stance has you covered for $30.
Yes, at that price, two socks are included.
How about a shirt?
Take your pick from dozens of t-shirts, golf shirts and tank tops for men, women and children in all variations of sizes and colors.
There’s a specially designed Tommy Bahama button down for $180 but on the cheaper side, there are also South Florida themed t-shirts from Fanatics — one has 305 on the front as well as a shirt inspired by the Miami Vice opening montage ($30 each).
Majestic, among many other designs, has a t-shirt which reads 'Little Havana' to commemorate the home of this year’s All-Star festivities for $26.
All members of the National and American League teams have jerseys available or, one can put a custom name and number on the back.
Either way, those go for $180 each.
Blank All-Star Game jerseys in teal-blue (AL) or orange (NL) are $140.
If, for some reason, one is worried about the cold here in the tropics, there are jackets from the specially customized ones from Levis which can be adorned with team patches — including the old-school Florida Marlins ‘F’ logo — or airbrushed with teams or the All-Star Game logo for $99.
There’s also a short-sleeved batting practice jacket for $110.
Baseball caps are everywhere around the All-Star Game from the official on-field caps ($45) worn in the game and Home Run Derby to replicas for $35.
All teams are represented in one cap or another on site although not all teams are available in all styles.
There's even one cap completely covered in sequins.
It looks fancier than its $25 price tag.
Clothing isn't the only stuff with the All-Star logo slapped on it so there are plenty of ways to bring back a souvenir from the Midseason Classic without breaking the bank — although a piggy bank was one of the few things not spotted as being up for sale.
Fidget spinner with the All-Star logo for $13? Check.
Special All-Star wine for $20? Sure.
Piggy bank, no.
Of course, baseballs are for sale at baseball’s All-Star Game with an official Rawlings ball checking out for $35. Rawlings also sells Home Run Derby and Futures Game balls.
A replica pleather All-Star baseball can be had for just $10.
Other relatively cheaper souvenir’s spotted: A cloth pennant, with or without Mickey Mouse ($15); shot glass ($10); 30-oz cold tumbler ($30); lanyard with ticket holder ($15); official game program ($15).
Online retailers such as Lids.com and MLB.com offer all major league teams — and it appears for a few dollars less than what is being charged on site in Miami.
Dick’s Sporting Goods also has All-Star gear both in stores and online.
So, get those credit cards warmed up —or just wait until stuff goes on sale as it always seems to do.
George Richards: 305-376-4995, @GeorgeRichards
2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park
▪ Sunday — Ballpark gates open: 2 p.m.; All-Star Futures Game (U.S. vs. World): 4; All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball: following Futures Game.
▪ Monday — Ballpark gates open: 5 p.m.; National League batting practice: 5:15; American League BP: 6:15; Home Run Derby extra BP: 7:10; Home Run Derby: 8 (ESPN, 790-AM).
▪ Tuesday — All-Star Red Carpet and Parade, downtown Miami: 12:30 p.m.; Ballpark gates open: 4:30; NL batting practice: 4:40; AL batting practice: 6:05; 88th annual MLB All-Star Game: 7:30 (WSVN-7, 790-AM).
