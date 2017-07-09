Parking at Marlins Park doesn’t have to be an All-Star adventure

More Videos 2:07 Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California Pause 1:27 Marlins fans react to Derek Jeter purchasing the Miami Marlins 1:07 Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired 1:35 Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer 3:05 Coast Guard aircrew delivers FEMA aid to Hurricane Maria-impacted Puerto Ricans 1:26 A honey bun on his head 2:16 UN Secretary General visits Barbuda after Irma 0:54 Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to become a hurricane soon 1:46 UM offensive coordinator Thomas Brown discusses Travis Homer 2:32 Rebuilding a nation brick-by-brick in a climate change era Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Where to park at the MLB All-Star Game Fans will have many ways of commuting and parking to Marlins Park on All-Star Game night. Fans will have many ways of commuting and parking to Marlins Park on All-Star Game night. Veronika Quispe vquispe@miamiherald.com

Fans will have many ways of commuting and parking to Marlins Park on All-Star Game night. Veronika Quispe vquispe@miamiherald.com