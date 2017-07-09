More Videos

  • Where to park at the MLB All-Star Game

    Fans will have many ways of commuting and parking to Marlins Park on All-Star Game night.

Fans will have many ways of commuting and parking to Marlins Park on All-Star Game night.
Fans will have many ways of commuting and parking to Marlins Park on All-Star Game night. Veronika Quispe vquispe@miamiherald.com

Miami Marlins

Parking at Marlins Park doesn’t have to be an All-Star adventure

By George Richards

grichards@miamiherald.com

July 09, 2017 3:30 PM

Although traffic getting to All-Star events at Marlins Park may be stressful, parking should not be.

As of Saturday afternoon, parking passes inside one of the four garages on site at Marlins Park were still available for $30 on the Marlins website.

If those parking spaces get gobbled up, there are other options around the park including surface lots run by the team on the east and west side of the stadium.

Those who remember the old days of football games at the Orange Bowl most likely remember parking on someone’s lawn — and the promise of not having your care blocked in.

garage
The view of Marlins Park from the first base garage off Northwest 3rd Street in Miami.
George Richards @GeorgeRichards

Javier Erazo has been parking cars on his property for years and says he has a cadre of loyal customers who have already reserved spots for All-Star events. “They were asking months ago,” he said. “I told them, ‘bring your beers. No problem’.’’

Erazo has space for sale just a block from the west plaza at Marlins Park — and he takes cash and cards.

Local businesses around the ballpark will also be offering spaces for a nominal fee.

Just do not park on side streets if there is a tow away sign. Those signs aren’t there as part of the local scenery.

MPark tow sign
Parking on the street during an event at Marlins Park will ensure your car will not be there after the event.
George Richards @GeorgeRichards

“We’re anxious for this because the money will help a lot,” Erazo said a few weeks ago before the Marlins played a sparsely attended home game. “We always take care of our customers. No blocking, that’s a promise. I give them my word of honor. And they come back.”

For those who don’t want to drive to the stadium, there will be downtown parking available for $20 with shuttles to and from the ballpark.

FROM MARLINS.COM: On-site parking maps, rideshare and taxi information as well as downtown parking and shuttle information

The Marlins have also set up a designated ride-share and taxi pick up and drop off spot on the west side of the stadium.

marlins park
A view of Marlins Park heading south on Northwest 17th Avenue where parking in yards and businesses will be an option for All-Star festivities.
George Richards @GeorgeRichards

According to the Marlins, St. John Bosco Catholic Church at 1349 West Flager Street, will serve as a ride share lot allowing for fans to park and then be picked up and dropped off by Uber and Lyft services.

George Richards: 305-376-4995, @GeorgeRichards

PARKING ON-SITE AT MARLINS PARK

Sunday: Futures game, celebrity softball (ballpark gates open at 2 p.m.) — $30

Monday: Workout day, Home Run Derby (ballpark gates open at 5 p.m.) — $30

Tuesday: 88th annual MLB All-Star Game (ballpark gates open at 4:30 p.m.)— $30

