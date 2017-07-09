More Videos

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer 1:35

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer

Pause
Coast Guard aircrew delivers FEMA aid to Hurricane Maria-impacted Puerto Ricans 3:05

Coast Guard aircrew delivers FEMA aid to Hurricane Maria-impacted Puerto Ricans

Halloween treat: Meet Miami's 'freak show' carnival barker 2:27

Halloween treat: Meet Miami's "freak show" carnival barker

A honey bun on his head 1:26

A honey bun on his head

Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to become a hurricane soon 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to become a hurricane soon

UN Secretary General visits Barbuda after Irma 2:16

UN Secretary General visits Barbuda after Irma

UM offensive coordinator Thomas Brown discusses Travis Homer 1:46

UM offensive coordinator Thomas Brown discusses Travis Homer

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment 2:27

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment

Rebuilding a nation brick-by-brick in a climate change era 2:32

Rebuilding a nation brick-by-brick in a climate change era

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

  • What to eat at Marlins Park during the MLB All-Star Game

    Veronika Quispe tries out the different specialities Marlins Park will offer on All-Star Game weekend. ​

What to eat at Marlins Park during the MLB All-Star Game

Veronika Quispe tries out the different specialities Marlins Park will offer on All-Star Game weekend. ​
Veronika Quispe vquispe@miamiherald.com
S&S Diner reborn on Biscayne Boulevard

Food & Drink

S&S Diner reborn on Biscayne Boulevard

The S&S Diner has moved from its tiny building with the historic facade to this spot at 2699 Biscayne Boulevard. The new owner, Maria Linares, worked with the previous owner to bring over the memorabilia and even the sign, which they are waiting on permits to put up.

Syrian Supper Club of South Florida

Food & Drink

Syrian Supper Club of South Florida

Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.