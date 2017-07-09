What to eat at Marlins Park during the MLB All-Star Game

Venezuelan chef Carlos García, whose world-renowned fine dining restaurant, Alto, is two blocks from the heart of the demonstrations in Caracas, will soon open his second restaurant, Obra, in Brickell.
The S&S Diner has moved from its tiny building with the historic facade to this spot at 2699 Biscayne Boulevard. The new owner, Maria Linares, worked with the previous owner to bring over the memorabilia and even the sign, which they are waiting on permits to put up.
Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.