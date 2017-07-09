Photo gallery: MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run | Sat., July 8, 2017.

Participants celebrate before the start of the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
From left, Catalina Arango, Mona McCormick, Susie Leacock, Miguel Zablah and Jason Leacock pose for a photo as they wait for the start of the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
San Diego Padres mascot the Swinging Friar, the Oakland Athletics’ Stomper and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Bernie Brewer attend the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
From left, Brian Massa, Adrianna Valiente, Katie Lamendola and Andres Perez pose for a photo before the start of the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
The crowd gets pumped for the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Giovanni Lorenzo and Carolina Sitterson pose for a photo before the start of the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
From left, Maria Rodriguez, Billy the Marlin and Manny Delgado pose for a photo before the start of the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Runners zoom past the starting line at the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Gabriela Escalona finishes the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Georges Troya finishes the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
A group of participants finishes the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Runners zoom past the starting line at the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Runners zoom past the starting line at the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Participants of the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run head to the starting line at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Participants check in for the MLB All-Star 5K Electric Run at Bayfront Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
