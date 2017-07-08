Photo gallery: Baseball fans enjoy the festivities surrounding the All-Star Game

From left, Dylan Hatzis, Nicholas Hatzis, Cole Hodges, and Jackson Corrigan pose for a photo at the MLB Studio booth at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Jonathan Armenteros looks up at the big screen at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
From left, Lantz Martin, Mike Martin, Mikey Martin, and Diego Blanco pose for a photo at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Friday., July 7, 2017.
Alex Fernandez, 10, takes his cuts at the plate Saturday at the Play Ball All-Star Week attraction at Bayfront Park, which was created by Major League Baseball to provide opportunities for children and teenagers to play baseball and softball in a fun, welcoming setting.
Nathan's hot dog eating competition host George Shea gets the contest started at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Nathan's hot dog eating competition host George Shea introduces a contestant at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Contestants get ready to get as many hot dogs as possible during a 5 minute time limit at the Nathan's hot dog eating competition at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Nathan's hot dog eating competition 2017 winner, Joey Chestnut, center, eats a hot dog during the competition at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Contestants try to eat as many hot dogs at Nathan's hot dog eating competition at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Gabriel Palacio, 3, receives an autographed card from the Detroit Tigers mascot, Paws, at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Austin Conrad and Mark Conrod pose with cuban greats Bobby Ramos and Jose Cardenal (center) at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
The Krizan's K-2 Sports booth sells various sports memorabilia including dozens of autographed baseballs at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Scott Preskitt owns Clemente's Clubhouse, a sports memorabilia company that has a booth at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Scott Preskitt owns Clemente's Clubhouse, a sports memorabilia company that has a booth at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Barry Krizan of Krizan's K-2 Sports booth sells an autographed ball at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Nathan's hot dogs hosted a hot dog eating competition at the MLB All Star Fan Fest event on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
