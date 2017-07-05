City of Miami preparing for the huge crowds expected on All-Star weekend

Marlins Park has hosted the World Baseball Classic, Joel Osteen and Beyoncé in recent years.

But those events could look small compared with the next few days, when South Florida becomes the center of the baseball universe.

Attendance for the three days of All-Star Game events at Marlins Park beginning Sunday is expected to exceed 110,000, said Claude Delorme, Miami Marlins’ executive vice president of operations and events.

And MLB’s FanFest at the Miami Beach Convention Center, which begins Friday and runs through Tuesday, has already sold more than 100,000 passes combined, according to Delorme.

The events are expected to have a major economic impact on South Florida in addition to promoting the Marlins and the team’s 6-year-old ballpark.

“We are estimating approximately $80 million presently,” Delorme said. We will be in a better position [to tell how much] after the event.”

To increase security, Marlins Park officials are taking steps similar to the ones they used to handle major events such as Beyoncé’s concert in April 2016, which drew a crowd larger than 35,000.

Metal detectors will be placed outside the perimeter of Marlins Park to create a wider safe zone.

Local law enforcement authorities also warned against counterfeit tickets and merchandise being sold at the game as violators caught attempting to sell either would be arrested.

Only standing-room-only tickets remain for Monday night’s Home Run Derby, which will feature Marlins’ slugger Giancarlo Stanton (who won the event in 2016 with 20 home runs in the final), his teammate Justin Bour and highly touted New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge.

The Derby and the All-Star Game itself, scheduled for Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., are each likely to draw crowds at or near the facility’s attendance record for baseball (37,446) set during March’s World Baseball Classic game between the United States and the Dominican Republic. Marlins Park has a capacity of 37,442; the Marlins are adding standing-room-only tickets for the games.

Delorme said the MLB Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game, the first big events of the weekend held Sunday at Marlins Park, have sold upwards of 30,000 tickets.

Gates will open two hours early on Sunday for the Futures Game — the showcase game for several of the league’s top minor-league prospects, which begins at 4 p.m. — and three hours early on Monday prior to the Derby and Tuesday before the All-Star Game.

Parking must be purchased online for $30 at allstargame.com/tickets. Delorme said more than 80 percent of the spots in the stadium’s four garages have been sold and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

But there will be other ways of commuting to the festivities.

A Park and Ride from downtown will be available for $20 and will be free for residents who live downtown. There will be Ride Share lots for Uber or Lyft rides off Northwest First Street and Flagler Street, between Northwest 13th Avenue and Orange Bowl Way.

For those attending FanFest, which runs from Friday through Tuesday at the Miami Beach Convention Center, there will be six parking lots around the convention center, as well as a Ride Share area next to the Fillmore off Washington Avenue and 17th Street.

A couple of streets around Marlins Park, including Northwest 16th Avenue adjacent to the stadium, as well as Orange Bowl Way, will be closed on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Biscayne Boulevard, northbound from Chopin Plaza to Northeast Eighth Street, will be closed from midnight Tuesday until about 3:30 p.m. for the All-Star Red Carpet Show, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event, which is free for fans, starts on Biscayne Boulevard just north of Chopin Plaza and ends near Northeast Eighth Street.