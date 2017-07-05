Giancarlo Stanton is now the size of a skyscraper — literally

Giancarlo Stanton, the statuesque slugger for the Miami Marlins, just became larger than life. Literally.
The 6-foot-6-inch Stanton has grown to -- get this -- 19 stories.
That’s the size of his silhouette on the side of Miami’s Intercontinental Hotel, which will be in full display from Friday through Tuesday as part of All-Star week festivities.
An image of Stanton swinging a bat will replace that of the dancing girl, which normally graces the side of the Intercontinental.
Stanton will be trying to defend his title in the Home Run Derby on Monday and was selected as a reserve for Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Marlins Park.
Those attending Fourth of July events in Miami on Tuesday might have caught a glimpse of the silhouette when it was put through a trial run in advance of All-Star week.
