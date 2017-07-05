Miami’s All-Star festivities offers full lineup at or away from Marlins Park

You might not be fortunate enough to secure a ticket for the 2017 All-Star Game, but there are plenty of opportunities to be part of the multiday celebration leading up to the midsummer classic.

Meet some baseball legends — and future greats. Revel in artifacts on loan from Cooperstown’s National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Zumba your way around Bayfront Park. Run through some “mind-blowing’’ colors in an “Electric’’ 5K. Take some swings in a batting cage. Then step up to the plate and go for the fence.

And that’s before the main event.

Beginning Thursday, July 6th and running through the 88th All-Star Game, here are the week’s schedule of events:

THURSDAY TO TUESDAY

▪ Play Ball Park: Bayfront Park, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday; 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The park will become an interactive area especially created for youth baseball and softball players and their families. Bring the kids for some good old-fashioned exercise and fun. Among the programming partners are MLB, USA Baseball, USA Softball, the Positive Coaching Alliance, Miami Marlins and Boys & Girls Club of America.

FRIDAY TO TUESDAY

▪ MLB All-Star FanFest, Miami Beach Convention Center, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 11.

The five-day FanFest will take over the Miami Beach Convention Center and turn it into a Major League Baseball celebration that includes more than 40 interactive exhibits and attractions.

There will be clinics taught by current and former MLB players, free autograph sessions with Hall of Famers and former Marlins, memorabilia and more.

There are many ticket packages available, but the basic cost is $35 for adults and $30 for seniors, military personnel and children 12 and younger.

Children 2 and younger are admitted free.

NEED ALL-STAR TICKETS? There are still plenty of ways to get them

FRIDAY TO MONDAY

▪ Youth Classic Games, Grapeland Park and Fern Isle Park, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Twelve youth baseball and softball teams will represent youth organizations in what is deemed “a friendly, round-robin tournament.’’ The tournament will feature more than 140 baseball and softball players ages 11 and 12.

FRIDAY

▪ Miracle League/Special Olympics Game, Marlins Park, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Children with special needs representing the Miracle League and

Special Olympics will play a shortened game on the outfield grass.

SATURDAY

▪ T-Mobile MLB Jr. Home Run Derby, Marlins Park, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

This is the national finals in three levels of competition for boys and girls 14 and younger. The top performers from local levels have advanced to their regional levels, and ultimately, to the finals.

▪ The Electric Run MLB All-Star 5K, presented by Nike, Bayfront Park, 8 p.m.

The 3.1-mile run includes music throughout the course, electric lights, dancing and UV lights with five “new worlds’’ along the way. After the finish, participants will party on a dance floor, with a beer garden and live concert as part of the celebration. Tickets are $34.99. Go to www.electricrun.com for more information.

SUNDAY

▪ MLB All-Star Zumba Class, Bayfront Park, 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Get ready to sweat. It’s being billed as the “fun fitness party of the summer.’’ Dance with Zumba creator Beto Perez. General admission is $34.99 and VIP tickets are 69.99. Go to www.allstarzumba.com.

▪ All-Star Sunday featuring Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game, Marlins Park, 4 p.m.; and Legends Celebrity Softball, Marlins Park after Futures Game.

Edgar Renteria and Charles Johnson, members of the 1997 World Series champion Florida Marlins, will manage the World Team and U.S. Team, respectively, during the Futures Game.

Among the retired athletes and celebrities scheduled to appear at the softball game are Jamie Foxx, Jason Taylor, Pudge Rodriguez, Jennie Finch, Andre Dawson, Al Leiter and many more.

MONDAY

▪ Scotts’ Pitch, Hit & Run National Finals, Marlins Park, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The National Finals of the 2017 Scotts MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition, the official youth skills competition of MLB, will take place on the field at Marlins Park before the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day.

Beginning in March about 625,000 youngsters participated in more than 4,400 competitions across North America, with the top three boys and girls nationwide from each of three age groups advancing to the finals.

▪ Gatorade All-Star Workout Day, featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, Marlins Park, 8 p.m.

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton gets the chance to defend his Home Run Derby crown at home. The Yankees’ Aaron Judge may be the talk of the baseball world in 2017, he still has to go through Stanton.

TUESDAY

▪ All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet, 12:30 p.m.

The 2017 MLB All-Star teams will travel through the streets of Miami in red, white or blue Chevrolet Silverado and Colorado vehicles. The parade will be televised on MLB Network at 3 p.m.

▪ All-Star Game, Marlins Park, 7:30 p.m.

