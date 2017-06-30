Marlins let late lead slip away, fall to Brewers for third loss in a row

A spectator at Miller Park threw a baseball that hit umpire Joe West in the back of the head.
He was fine. It was the Marlins who came away dazed.
Stephen Vogt belted a pair of home runs, including a go-ahead shot in the seventh off David Phelps, to lead the Brewers to a 3-2 victory on Friday night and hand the Marlins their third loss in a row.
West was working first base when a ball came flying out of the stands in the fourth, striking him in the head. The veteran umpire was uninjured but waved the Marlins off the field as a precaution.
Following a seven-minute delay, play resumed and the Marlins took a 2-0 lead in the fifth on a JT Riddle RBI double and a successful suicide-squeeze bunt by Dee Gordon.
The Marlins missed out on a chance to extend their lead when Giancarlo Stanton grounded to third with runners at second and third and Marcell Ozuna struck out with the bases loaded.
The Brewers got a run back in their half of the fifth when Vogt hit the first of his two homers, a solo shot off Edinson Volquez.
Volquez turned in a strong outing, holding the Brewers to a run on three hits over six innings.
The Marlins bullpen couldn’t give him the win though.
Phelps took over in the seventh and walked Domingo Santana to start the inning. One out later, Vogt walloped a two-run shot to center to put the Brewers on top.
The Marlins came close to tying it in the ninth when J.T. Realmuto walked to start the inning. But he was thrown out trying to score on Derek Dietrich’s double into the gap. It took a perfect throw on the relay by Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia to get him.
The Brewers claimed Vogt off waivers from the Athletics on Sunday, and the catcher was making his first appearance in a Brewers uniform in front of the home crowd at Miller Park.
Over their past 10 games, the Marlins have averaged just 2.6 runs while going 4-6.
