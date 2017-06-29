Photo gallery: N.Y. Mets at Miami Marlins | Thurs., June 29, 2017

Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
New York Mets center fielder Curtis Granderson slides safely into third base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes flies out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton hits a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton is congratulated by teammates Christian Yelich after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton is congratulated by teammates Dee Gordon after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thursday, June 29, 2017 in Miami.
New York Mets first baseman T.J. Rivera hits a RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce rounds the bases to scores after teammate T.J. Rivera hitting a RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce is congratulated by teammate Jose Reyes after scoring during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour returns to the dugout after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
New York Mets pitcher Addison Reed during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
From left, New York Mets players Yoenis Cespedes, Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson celebrate after a 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins during a baseball game at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich makes a catch on a fly ball by New York Mets catcher Rene Rivera as Giancarlo Stanton almost collide during the second inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins shortstop J.T. Riddle unable to put out New York Mets center fielder Curtis Granderson during the third inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon talks with New York Mets center fielder Curtis Granderson after a play during the third inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly loos from the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
New York Mets center fielder Curtis Granderson slides safely into home during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes is congratulated by teammate Jose Reyes after scoring during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena pitches during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins left fielder Ichiro Suzuki returns to the dugout after end of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins left fielder Ichiro Suzuki grounds into a force out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon hits a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado hits a single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami.
