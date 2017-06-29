Urena’s win streak snapped as Marlins lose second in a row

Marlins right-hander Jose Urena took the longest winning streak of his young career into Thursday’s start.

The Mets didn’t let him carry it any further.

For the second consecutive game, the Mets did enough damage early to secure victory as they picked up a 6-3 win at Marlins Park.

The Mets jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the third inning against Urena (6-3), who had his five-game winning streak snapped and suffered his first defeat since May 17. The Marlins (35-42) were 6-1 in Urena’s previous seven starts.

“We have to be able to stop some people early in the game and keep ourselves in it,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “We talk about it all the time. Our starters have to keep ourselves in the game. If they give us a chance to win, then we’re in pretty good shape.”

The Marlins wrapped up their home schedule prior to the All-Star break and are just 21-21 at their ballpark so far this season. They went 5-5 on their 10-game homestand that ended Thursday.

A night after Jeff Locke gave up three runs in the first inning of an 8-0 loss, the Mets (36-42) scored twice in the initial frame against Urena.

Curtis Granderson led off the game with a double and scored on Jay Bruce’s two-out single. T.J. Rivera drove in the second run on a double.

Aided by a throwing error by JT Riddle that allowed Granderson to reach base to lead off the third, the Mets went on to score three more runs as Bruce and Rivera again delivered run-scoring hits and former Marlins shortstop Jose Reyes drove in the fifth run with a sacrifice fly.

Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich makes a catch on a fly ball by New York Mets catcher Rene Rivera as Giancarlo Stanton almost collide during the second inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami. David Santiago dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com

Riddle’s error came after his throw appeared to pull Justin Bour’s foot off the bag at first despite the throw being on time. The Marlins challenged but after a three-minute, 16-second review, the call stood.

“That’s frustrating,” Mattingly said. “ ‘Stands’ is frustrating for me, the ‘stands’ call. That just gives them a reason to not overturn it. So the replay, that’s frustrating for me.”

Mattingly indicated he would prefer if such reviews were made by someone who did not know the original ruling on the field.

“Make a call in the booth,” Mattingly said. “Just make a call. They don’t need to know who called what or what the play was called, out or safe. They’re going to get 10, 12 views in the replay booth. Make a call. Safe or out. And they don’t need to know if they’re overturning it or it stands. You think he’s out or safe. You have a chance to look at it. It needs to be blind.”

Urena acknowledged that the play affected his pitching later in the inning.

“It changed a little bit because you focus on one batter and you think you execute the play,” Urena said. “It takes you out of it a little. But you still need to keep your focus and try to get a ground ball or a double play.”

Urena managed to complete six innings after giving up five runs overall, two being unearned, on six hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter, throwing 105 pitches.

New York Mets first baseman T.J. Rivera hits a RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Thurs., June 29, 2017 in Miami. David Santiago dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com

Giancarlo Stanton broke a 13-inning scoreless streak for the Marlins in the fourth with a leadoff home run to left field, his 21st of the season.

The Marlins scored two more runs in the sixth when Stanton started a two-out rally with a single and scored on a single by Martin Prado. They might have had a chance to get more in the inning when Dee Gordon started it with a walk. But he was caught stealing moments later.

Christian Yelich, who singled after Stanton reached, scored on a wild pitch. But the Marlins couldn’t get more, as Justin Bour flied out to center.

On the play in which Stanton scored, he and Mets catcher Rene Rivera were fortunate to avoid injury after a minor collision at the plate. Stanton broke up a swipe-tag attempt when the ball popped out of Rivera’s glove after he collided with Stanton’s leg mid-stride. Stanton tumbled over on the play after stepping on home plate but got up quickly. Rivera remained on the ground for a moment but also stayed in the game.

“It worked out, but it wasn’t a good play,” Stanton said. “You always got to slide right there. You slide and his arm doesn’t almost get ripped off. You don’t wanna see that either way. I could have gotten hurt flipping over there, too. I wanted to slide; I just couldn’t get my timing of the footing down.”