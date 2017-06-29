Dee Gordon’s brother, two Marlins prospects tabbed for Futures Game

Dee Gordon found out a couple of days ago his brother will be playing at Marlins Park during All-Star week.

On Thursday, everyone else found out when the rosters for the 19th annual MLB Futures Game, to be played July 9 at 4 p.m. in Miami, were made public.

Nick Gordon, a 21-year-old shortstop and the Minnesota Twins’ top-rated prospect, was selected to play in the game, as were Marlins prospects Brian Anderson and Tayron Guerrero.

Gordon, who is hitting .310 this season with six home runs, 21 doubles and 43 RBI for the Twins’ Double A affiliate in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will play for the United States team.

The elder Gordon hopes the invitation will motivate the Twins to promote his younger sibling to the majors in the near future.

Nick Gordon has been in the minors since 2014, when he was drafted fifth overall by the Twins out of Olympia High in Orlando.

“Dude has been balling,” Dee Gordon said. “He had a good year last year, and hopefully the Twins can see that he can play now and stop messing with him. He’s 21, and he’s playing shortstop every day and he’s raking.

“I don’t know what the Twins want from him. They’ve got Brian Dozier at second, so he’s not going to play second. If he’s not going to play [shortstop], I don’t know what he’s gonna play.”

Dee Gordon, 29, played in the 2010 Futures Game when he was 22 and playing at the Double A level. Eight months later, he made his major-league debut with the Dodgers.

“I remember thinking I’m a big-leaguer now,” Gordon said. “I don’t think people realize how quick the whole thing goes. You get in on Saturday and gone Monday morning. I’ll try to see if I can get Nick to stick around a few extra days.”

And just because the Marlins finish their three-game series against the Giants in San Francisco the day of the Futures Game doesn’t mean Dee won’t try to keep an eye on how his brother is doing.

“I’ll definitely be watching him on TV since we’re ahead of them in time [zone],” Gordon said. “I’ll try to see a few innings.”

MARLINS’ FUTURES DUO

Tayron Guerrero, a 6-8 right-handed pitcher from Colombia, was selected to the World Team. Chris Trotman Getty Images

Anderson, a third baseman rated the Marlins’ No. 3 prospect by MLBPipeline.com, will be on the U.S. roster. Guerrero, a 6-8 right-handed pitcher from Colombia, was selected to the World Team.

Anderson, who has yet to make his major-league debut, is hitting .259 with 11 home runs and 42 RBI in 75 games this season with Double A Jacksonville. Guerrero, 26, who had a brief major-league stint last season with the Padres before being traded to the Marlins, pitched for Colombia during the World Baseball Classic and has a 4.76 ERA in 13 appearances at Jacksonville.

Former University of Miami and Plantation American Heritage star catcher Zack Collins, a White Sox prospect, was also named to the U.S. squad, as was Coral Springs High graduate Lewis Brinson, an outfielder in the Brewers’ system.

It was also announced Thursday that Livan Hernandez will be the pitching coach and Luis Castillo the bench coach for the World Team.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Miguel Rojas plans on starting a rehab assignment in Jupiter before the All-Star break, pending medical clearance, in the hopes of rejoining the Marlins to start the second half.

▪ Tom Koehler did not make his scheduled start with Triple A New Orleans on Thursday, but Marlins manager Don Mattingly declined to announce who the starter would be for Saturday’s game in Milwaukee.

COMING UP

▪ Friday: Marlins RHP Edinson Volquez (4-8, 4.15 ERA) at Milwaukee Brewers RHP Matt Garza (3-4, 4.43), 8:10 p.m., Miller Park.

▪ Saturday: Marlins (TBA) at Brewers RHP Zach Davies (8-4, 4.96), 4:10 p.m., Miller Park.