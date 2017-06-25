Photo Gallery: The Miami Marlins host the Chicago Cubs | Sun. June 25, 2017

Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki rounds third base on his way to score on a single hit by Marcell Ozuna during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki (51) beats the throw to Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero to score on a single hit by Marcell Ozuna during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins' Justin Bour, right, meets Marcell Ozuna, left, at the plate after they scored on a double hit by Martin Prado during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins' Martin Prado watches after hitting a double to score Marcell Ozuna and Justin Bour during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami. At right is Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Actress Lori Petty reacts after throwing a ceremonial pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami. Petty was in the 1992 film A League of Their Own.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Actress Lori Petty, right, talks with Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton before throwing a ceremonial pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami. Petty was in the 1992 film A League of Their Own.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hits a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna (13), right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, center, and center fielder Ichiro Suzuki celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki, left, hits a ground-out to Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami. Cubs catcher Miguel Montero, right, looks on.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, left, takes the throw as Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki (51) is out at first during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins center fielder Ichiro Suzuki makes a catch on a sacrifice fly hit by Chicago Cubs' Tommy La Stella during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
DJ Irie prepares to throw a ceremonial pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Dee Gordon, Giancarlo Stanton, and Ichiro Suzuki of the Miami Marlins of the Miami Marlins celebrate the win after the game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park on June 25, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
Mark Brown
Getty Images
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edinson Volquez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edinson Volquez walks off after pitching during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Chicago Cubs' Miguel Montero, right, watches after hitting a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins won 4-2. At left is Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, hits a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami. At left is Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki runs to first on a ground out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins won 4-2.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, right, scores past Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero on a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins won 4-2.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins relief pitcher AJ Ramos follows through on a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins won 4-2.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, left, and relief pitcher AJ Ramos shake hands after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins won 4-2.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins relief pitcher AJ Ramos (44), center fielder Ichiro Suzuki, center, and left fielder Marcell Ozuna, right, celebrate after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins won 4-2.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Actress Lori Petty holds a baseball before throwing a ceremonial pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami. Petty was in the 1992 film A League of Their Own.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins' Christian Yelich, left, talks with actress Lori Petty who threw a ceremonial pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami. Petty was in the 1992 film A League of Their Own.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, left, poses with DJ Irie before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP