Marlins All-Star Memories: Hanley Ramirez is franchise’s only three-time starter

The Marlins will be represented at the All-Star Game for the 25th time on July 11 when the Midsummer Classic is played at Marlins Park in Little Havana.
Gary Sheffield and Bryan Harvey were part of the Marlins’ first All-Star Game at Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 1993. In 2016, four Marlins (Marcell Ozuna, Jose Fernandez, Fernando Rodney and A.J. Ramos) were part of the All-Star Game in San Diego.
The Miami Herald will look back at the top All-Stars who represented the Marlins — from Sheffield to Giancarlo Stanton — starting Sunday and running through the All-Star Game on July 11.
Hanley Ramirez has been to three All-Star Games in his career, all three coming with the Marlins.
Voted in as the starting shortstop for three consecutive games from 2008-10, Ramirez’s first All-Star appearance was his best.
In 2008, Ramirez and second baseman Dan Uggla were selected for the 79th All-Star Game to commemorate the final season at Yankee Stadium.
In the All-Star balloting, Ramirez beat out Milwaukee’s J.J. Hardy by almost 120,000 votes.
Ramirez was the first Marlins player to be voted into an All-Star Game since Gary Sheffield did so in Florida’s first season in 1993.
“This is great,” Ramirez said after the vote was announced. “It's a dream, a goal for me. ... Every year I watched it. Everybody in the Dominican watches it. My people are going to be watching me down in the Dominican. It will be a great moment.”
And, for Ramirez, it was.
The 2008 All-Star Game pregame highlight was the introduction of the 49 living Hall of Famers who entered the field from Monument Park and headed to their positions at Yankee Stadium.
In the game — which didn’t end until the AL pulled out a 4-3 win in the 15th inning — Ramirez went 2 for 3 and gave the NL a 2--0 lead in the sixth when he came home on Lance Berkman’s sacrifice to center.
Ramirez was voted in as the starting shortstop for the NL the following two years for games in St. Louis and Anaheim, going 0 for 3 in each of those games.
The NL batting champion in 2009, Ramirez and the Marlins relationship began to sour in 2010 when then-manager Fredi Gonzalez benched him.
Ramirez was traded to the Dodgers in 2012 during Miami’s disastrous first season at Marlins Park and came among a slew of trades.
“What can I say?” Ramirez said after the deal. “I didn’t do what they expected me to do. I didn’t do what I was supposed to do on the field.”
Said then-team president Larry Beinfest: “We had some challenges and disappointments with Hanley along the way. But the bottom line is, he is an exceptional talent. He meant a lot to this organization – a premium talent, an uber talent in a lot of respects.”
Now 33, Ramirez is in his third season with the Red Sox (Ramirez initially came to the Marlins in a blockbuster deal with Boston) and as of Tuesday, was hitting .245 with nine home runs and 26 RBI.
In parts of seven seasons with the Marlins (2006-2012), Ramirez hit .300 with 148 homers and 482 RBI in 943 games.
In the Marlins’ record book, Ramirez is second (Luis Castillo) with 1,103 hits; third behind Giancarlo Stanton and Dan Uggla in home runs, fourth in games played and second (Mike Lowell) in doubles.
Ramirez’s .300 career batting average with the Fish is third behind Miguel Cabrera and Dee Gordon.
CELEBRATING MARLINS ALL-STARS
Sunday, June 18 — Gary Sheffield (1993, 1996)
Monday, June 19 — Jeff Conine (1994, 1995)
Wednesday, June 21 — Hanley Ramirez (2008, 2009, 2010)
Friday, June 23 — Mike Lowell (2002, 2003, 2004)
Monday, June 26 — Luis Castillo (2002, 2003, 2005)
Wednesday, June 28 — Charles Johnson (1997, 2001)
Comments