Marlins top prospect may need Tommy John surgery

The Marlins’ farm system appears to have taken another serious blow less than a week before the Major League Baseball draft.

A major league baseball source told the Miami Herald on Wednesday that left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett, the franchise’s top-ranked prospect, has a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, which may require Tommy John surgery.

Garrett was shut down shortly after his most recent start for Single A Greensboro on May 25.

Garrett has made four starts at Greensboro this year, going 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA, 16 strikeouts and six walks in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

But his most recent outing ended after only 1 2/3 innings in which he allowed four runs on six hits, including two home runs.

The Marlins selected Garrett, a high school star out of Florence, Alabama, with the seventh overall selection in last year’s draft.

Should Garrett have the surgery, he would become the Marlins’ second first-round pick and top-rated prospect at the time of their injury to undergo Tommy John in a little over a year.

Tyler Kolek, their 2014 first-round pick taken No. 2 overall out of Shepherd, Texas, missed the 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery following a subpar 2015 season in the minors.

The MLB draft is Monday, with the Marlins selecting 13th overall in the first round.

NO-NO CARRYOVER

Edinson Volquez is on schedule to make his first start Thursday after pitching the sixth no-hitter in Marlins’ history.

The previous Marlins to throw no-hitters have mostly fared well in their subsequent outings. With the exception of Henderson Alvarez, who threw a no-no in the final game of the 2013 season, three of the other four pitchers —Kevin Brown, A.J. Burnett and Anibal Sanchez — all followed up their no-hitters with victories.

Al Leiter, the lone exception, still pitched well in a 3-1 loss to the Cubs on May 17, 1996, just six days after no-hitting the Rockies in Miami. Leiter allowed only two hits, but the most costly was a two-run home run by Ryne Sandberg.

ALL-STAR NEWS

Charles Johnson and Edgar Renteria, teammates on the Marlins’ 1997 World Series championship team, will be adversaries during All-Star weekend.

Johnson, the Marlins’ catcher on the 1997 championship team, will manage U.S. Team in the All-Star Futures Game on July 9 at Marlins Park. Renteria, the Marlins’ shortstop who singled in Craig Counsell for the game-winning run to beat the Indians in Game 7, will manage the World Team.

The All-Star ballpark festivities kick off with the futures game and the celebrity softball game. On July 10, the Major League All-Stars will work out at Marlins Park followed by the Home Run Derby. The first-ever MLB All-Star Game held in South Florida is July 11.

Johnson, who starred at the University of Miami and caught the first three no-hitters in Marlins history, will be assisted by former Marlins Cliff Floyd (hitting coach) and Leiter (pitching coach). Former Marlins coach Jerry Manuel will serve as Johnson’s bench coach.

Renteria’s coaching staff will include Luis Castillo — the Marlins’ former second baseman. The rest of Renteria’s staff will be announced later.

COMING UP

Thursday: Marlins RHP Edinson Volquez (2-7, 3.79 ERA) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (3-5, 4.27), 7:05 p.m., PNC Park.

Friday: Marlins RHP Vance Worley (0-2, 6.59) vs. Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-5, 6.97), 7:05 p.m., PNC Park.

Miami Herald sportswriter George Richards contributed to this report.