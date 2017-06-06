Marlins place Justin Bour on disabled list with ankle injury

Justin Bour’s left ankle contusion landed him on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday.

The Marlins are hoping their hot-hitting first baseman won’t have to stay there any longer than that.

“We think it’s going to be 10 days, but I didn’t think it was going to be a DL either,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “We knew we just couldn’t afford to guess, but hopefully after those 10 days he’s ready to go.”

The injury comes at a time when Bour is having a major power surge at the plate following a slow start to the season.

Since April 30, Bour has hit .368 with 13 home runs and 31 RBI, which until the day of his injury led all National League first basemen in those categories.

The Marlins are likely to feel the absence of that consistent production in the middle of their lineup.

“It’s a tough time to lose him,” Mattingly said. “It hurts us because he gives us that left-handed power and really balances our lineup.”

Mattingly said Bour flew back to Miami early Tuesday morning to begin rehab work. The Marlins recalled catcher/first baseman Tomas Telis from Triple A New Orleans.

The injury occurred during Bour’s final at-bat this past Saturday toward the end of Edinson Volquez’s no-hitter against the Diamondbacks. Bour hit the base awkwardly while rounding first.

“On the last at-bat [Saturday], I’m going around first base, step on first base kind of weird, running to second base, and finished the game out…next day woke up a little sore,” Bour said after Monday’s 3-1 loss to the Cubs. “There’s a bone bruise and some inflammation and just being proactive about it, being a little more careful.”

Bour, who Mattingly said wore a protective boot Monday, underwent an MRI earlier in the day that revealed the prognosis.

Last season, Bour missed over two months from early July to early September with a high sprain of his other ankle.

“Last year I got myself in a situation where I missed more time than I wanted to, so starting off with just being smart, taking care of it right away and getting back on the field as soon as possible,” Bour said.

Tyler Moore was in the lineup at first base Tuesday for the third consecutive game. Mattingly said Moore would be the team’s primary first baseman for the time being, but the Marlins could also choose to put J.T. Realmuto at first base with A.J. Ellis or Telis behind the plate on those occasions.

Telis, who appeared in two games during a previous call-up in early May, can also play first base if necessary.

Telis said he has split time almost evenly at catcher and first base so far in 44 games this season at Triple A. Tomas is hitting .266 with two homers and 16 RBI in 169 at-bats for New Orleans.

“I think I improved a lot on my defense, but I still have work to do,” Telis said.

Braxton Garrett Lenny Ignelzi AP

TOP PROSPECT HURT

The Marlins may get more potential bad news on the injury front.

Top overall prospect Braxton Garrett will undergo an MRI after being shutdown due to a left elbow issue, according to MLBPipeline.com. Garrett, the No. 7 overall pick in last year’s draft, has made four starts at Single-A Greensboro, going 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA.

The Marlins have already endured setbacks with Tyler Kolek, their 2014 first-round pick (No. 2 overall), who missed the 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

FEELING BETTER

Edison Volquez said his ankle felt a lot better during his scheduled bullpen session Tuesday. Volquez, who hurt his ankle on a collision at first base in the first inning of his no-hitter Saturday, is confident he’ll start Thursday in Pittsburgh.

“I passed the test,” Volquez said.

COMING UP

Wednesday: Marlins RHP Jose Urena (3-2, 3.80 ERA) vs. Chicago Cubs RHP John Lackey (4-5, 4.90), 8:05 p.m., Wrigley Field.