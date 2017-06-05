Justin Bour undergoes MRI on left ankle, sits out vs. Cubs

Justin Bour has been hitting better than any other first baseman in the National League for more than a month.

Bour and the Marlins hope that progress doesn’t suffer a major setback.

The Marlins held Bour out of the lineup for the second consecutive game on Monday as he underwent an MRI on his left ankle. Tyler Moore started in his place.

“We think he’s OK, but he was a little sore today so we took him to have an MRI,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “We’re hoping he’s going to be fine.”

Bour sustained the injury during his last at-bat of Saturday’s memorable game in which Edinson Volquez pitched the sixth no-hitter in franchise history.

He sustained an injury to his right ankle in July last season that landed him on the disabled list for more than two months.

Bour has had a major resurgence, hitting .368 with 42 hits, 13 home runs and 31 RBI since April 30 — more than any other NL player at his position as Saturday when he sustained the injury.

LOCKE’S OPENING DAY

After being forced to wait nearly two months, Jeff Locke made his Marlins’ debut a good one, allowing only one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings on Thursday.

“He was in total control the other night,” Mattingly said. “There wasn’t a lot not to like so if he can continue that I think we’re going to like a lot of his outings.”

Locke said he went back to a windup this season that involves a little more of a shoulder turn before following through, creating a little more deception in his delivery. Locke has noted improved results so far since switching back to the type of delivery he used earlier in his career.

“It gives me a lot more command of the strike zone,” Locke said.

Locke threw 80 pitches Thursday, and the Marlins will likely continue to be cautious with his pitch count as he builds up. Locke said he felt strong enough to go a little further if it had been needed and had no setbacks since.

Locke, who missed all of spring training and the first two months of the season with biceps tendinitis, is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday at Wrigley Field and would make his following start Sunday against his former team in Pittsburgh. The Marlins signed Locke, an All-Star in 2013, to a one-year, $3.03 million deal in the offseason.

“It almost feels like I’m still in the NL Central,” Locke said. “I’m very excited to make an impact and pitch in both places.”

INJURY UPDATES

▪ Edinson Volquez still hopes to make his next scheduled start Thursday in Pittsburgh, but said it would depend on how he feels after he throws a bullpen session Tuesday.

Volquez injured his right ankle in the first inning Saturday but remained in the game and pitched the sixth no-hitter in Marlins’ history. Volquez faced the minimum 27 batters despite pitching with pain in the ankle as he recorded the Marlins’ first complete game in exactly three years.

▪ Mattingly said he expects Justin Nicolino (left index finger contusion) to be ready on Saturday when he becomes eligible to come off the disabled list.

EARNING ACCOLADES

▪ In recognition of his past two starts including his no-hitter on Saturday, Volquez was named the NL Player of the Week on Monday. In addition to the no-hitter, Volquez also picked up his first win of the season on May 29 against the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits in six innings.

▪ As part of the MLB Prevailing Moments program, each MLB.com and The Hartford investment and insurance company are honoring a “Bullpen of the Week.”

This week that honor went to the Marlins’ relievers after collectively they allowed only four earned runs and 10 hits and striking out 33 batters in 24 2/3 innings pitched last week. The bullpen’s effort was a key factor during the team’s 8-2 homestand.

▪ Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna continued to rank seventh and eighth, respectively, among outfielders on the latest published results of National League All-Star fan voting. The top three outfield spots continue to be occupied by Bryce Harper, Charlie Blackmon and Jason Heyward.

COMING UP

▪ Tuesday: Marlins LHP Locke (0-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. Chicago Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (5-4, 4.60), 8:05 p.m., Wrigley Field.

▪ Wednesday: Marlins RHP Jose Urena (3-2, 3.80 ERA) vs. Cubs RHP John Lackey (4-5, 4.90), 8:05 p.m., Wrigley Field.