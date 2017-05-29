Volquez looks sharp and gets elusive first victory as Marlins down the Phillies

It had been so long since Edinson Volquez recorded a pitching win that the last team he beat is the one he plays for now. On Monday, Volquez ended his long dry spell, pitching the Marlins to a 4-1 victory over the Phillies.

His drought wasn’t the only one to come to an end.

The Marlins posted back-to-back wins for the first time since April.

Before Monday, Volquez had gone 0-7 as a Marlin and hadn’t won for any team since Aug. 25 when he defeated the Marlins as a member of the Kansas City Royals — 16 starts ago.

But not only did Volquez get past the Phillies, the Marlins finally found a way to overcome Jeremy Hellickson, who has given them nothing but trouble the past two seasons. Hellickson had gone 4-1 with a 1.94 ERA in seven starts against them since the start of the 2016 season.

The Marlins scored two runs in the third on RBI hits by Dee Gordon and Giancarlo Stanton, and added two more in the sixth on Derek Dietrich’s two-run homer.

Volquez was the sharpest he’s looked as a Marlin, holding the Phillies to one hit through the first five innings before they finally got to him for a run in the sixth on Aaron Altherr’s two-out RBI single.

Volquez came out after the sixth and 87 pitches, leaving it up to the bullpen to preserve the lead.