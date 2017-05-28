Miami Marlins pull away from Angels for rare series victory

The Marlins were no thing of baseball beauty on Sunday.

There were the six walks issued by Jose Urena in the short span of 10 batters. There was his throwing error. There was no one covering the bag at third on one slip-up and a botched double play on another. There was a Giancarlo Stanton error.

No, when it came to style points, the Marlins didn’t score well.

But they won. They beat the Angels 9-2. And in the process, they did something they hadn’t done in more than a month. They won a series, taking two of three from the Angels.

Stanton and J.T. Riddle each homered, Ichiro Suzuki came through with a big pinch-hit single, and the Marlins overcame some of their messy ways Sunday to produce a victory and a series win that had been long in coming.

Since taking two of three in San Diego in April, the Marlins had gone 10 consecutive series without winning so much as one. But they ended that drought Sunday, as unsightly as it was at times.

It looked as the Marlins might unravel in the fourth when Urena became unable to find home plate. After issuing a one-out walk to Kole Calhoun, Urena promptly gave up a two-run homer to Martin Maldonado.

Then Urena did the unthinkable, walking three of the next four batters to load the bases for Andrelton Simmons. But he got Simmons to line out to left for the third out and somehow emerged from a potential disaster of a 43-pitch inning by giving up just the two runs.

One innings later, Mike Trout walked and stole second but sprained his left thumb sliding into second and left the game. X-rays were negative.

The Marlins scored three runs in the fifth. After Derek Dietrich doubled to start the inning, Christian Colon bunted him to third to bring up Ichiro, who took a .148 average into Sunday. But Ichiro stroked a 2-2 pitch into right to tie it 2-2 and Riddle homered on the next pitch from Matt Shoemaker.

The Marlins added two more runs in the sixth and three in the eighth.