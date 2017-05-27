Timely Los Angeles hitting and a missed opportunity doom Miami Marlins in loss to Angels

Cheers sounded throughout Marlins Park when the replay was shown on the center field screen. The hopes of Miami fans had been confirmed, they thought. Dee Gordon hadn’t been picked off, and the call of safe would stand.
Then the umpires took off their headsets and one of them held up a fist.
The collective cheer was replaced with a chorus of boos as Gordon trotted to his dugout along with the other two Marlins baserunners. The out ended a bases-loaded, two-out, Giancarlo Stanton-up situation and, as it turned out, also extinguished Miami’s hopes of winning the game.
That fifth-inning threat was as close as the Marlins (17-30) got to taking the lead from the Angels in their 5-2 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.
The story of the game was a few boom plays with busts in between, starting in the first inning with Los Angeles star Mike Trout. He opened the game by launching a ball toward the Budweiser bar in left field to give the Angels a 1-0 lead.
But the Marlins responded via an unusual sequence of events.
After Christian Yelich smacked a two-out single to right field in the bottom of the first, cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna grounded a ball off the pitcher’s mound. It popped into the air, landing in the waiting glove of Los Angeles second baseman Nolan Fontana.
Fontana tried to force Yelich out at second, but his toss was late. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons didn’t even bother stepping on second base, knowing his only play was at first.
He spun and threw,but his throw was wide and flew out of play. The miscue awarded Ozuna second base and Yelich home plate, allowing the Marlins to tie the game at one.
The tie didn’t last long, however, thanks to former Marlins outfielder Cameron Maybin.
In the third inning, he tripled down the right field line and scored on an RBI groundout to give the Angels a 2-1 lead.
From there, the game slowed down, and it was largely left up to Miami’s bullpen. Starter Vance Worley exited after five innings when an opportunity to score came up and manager Don Mattingly chose to pinch hit. Worley allowed two earned runs on 63 pitches before his removal.
The decision didn’t pay off, and Miami didn’t score any runs. However, it also wasn’t a total flop.
Relievers Brian Ellington, Jarlin Garcia and David Phelps held the Angels scoreless over two innings, filling in zeros where Worley would have pitched.
The success didn’t last, though, thanks to Kyle Barraclough. He entered in the eighth and loaded the bases with no outs. Luis Valbuena put the game away for Los Angeles on a bloop single to right field that drove in two runs.
He was relieved by Brad Ziegler, who recorded the final five outs of the game for Miami while allowing one run.
Miami’s offense, meanwhile, couldn’t mount any threats outside the first and fifth innings. The lone bright spot was Ozuna, who homered in the bottom of the ninth and notched two other hits. He was the only Marlins player with more than one hit.
Miami’s loss sets up a series-deciding match on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
