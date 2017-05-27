Despite early exit, Vance Worley’s second Miami start more encouraging than first

Marcell Ozuna hardly moved. He barely took a step. And he didn’t watch. There was no point.
As soon as the ball thumped off Mike Trout’s bat, every fan, player and bystander at Marlins Park knew it was destined for the seats. A mix of boos and cheers filled the stadium when it landed 443 feet later.
That was one of two major mistakes made by Marlins starter Vance Worley on Saturday. The second came in the third inning when former Marlins outfielder Cameron Maybin sliced a ball down the right-field line for a triple. He scored on an RBI groundout by Andrelton Simmons.
Those two mistakes were costly for Worley, and he exited the game on the hook for the loss.
He was removed after five innings and 63 pitches when the Marlins had an opportunity to tie the game and chose to pinch hit for him.
It was Worley’s second start of the season, and even though he exited bearing the loss it was still better than his first start. In that game, against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 21, Worley allowed three earned runs in four innings. On Saturday, he allowed two in five.
Worley’s performance dropped his ERA to 5.00 for the season.
BOUR BOMBS
It took Justin Bour 124 at-bats to hit his first home run off a lefty. But since then it’s become routine.
When Bour homered off Angels reliever Jose Alvarez on Friday night, it was his fourth in 14 at-bats against left-handers. And that’s not the only area where Bour has excelled lately.
After entering May with a .222 average and four homers, Bour has become an offensive force in Miami’s lineup. This month, the Marlins’ starting first baseman was hitting .351 with nine homers entering Saturday’s game. That gave him a .285 overall batting average, which is the third-best on the team without counting players who are currently on the disabled list.
Meanwhile, Bour’s 13 home runs rank first on the team, one ahead of Giancarlo Stanton.
Entering Saturday, Bour’s total also placed him in a tie for the ninth-most homers in all of baseball.
ROUGH TRAVELS
A.J. Ramos had a rough road trip.
In his only two appearances during Miami’s journey through California, the veteran closer allowed five earned runs in two innings pitched. The struggles ballooned his ERA to 5.40, which is the highest it’s been this season.
He did bring it down slightly in the first game of Miami’s homestand, though, when he was brought on to get a one-out save against the Angels on Friday night. He delivered after one pitch, finishing the game on a fly-ball out that brought his ERA down to 5.28.
HELPING THE CAUSE
For the second night in a row, a Marlins pitcher tried to help himself out.
On his only at-bat of the game on Saturday, Worley knocked a single into left field. On Friday, starter Dan Straily also had a hit.
Worley’s single was the ninth hit for a Marlins pitcher this season.
COMING UP
▪ Sunday: Marlins RHP Jose Urena (2-2, 3.08 ERA) vs. Los Angeles Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker (3-2, 4.47), 1:10 p.m., Marlins Park.
Comments