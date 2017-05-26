Stanton drills 460-foot HR as Marlins clip Trout, Angels

Mike Trout watched Giancarlo Stanton slug 61 bombs on his way to the Home Run Derby title at last summer’s All-Star Game in San Diego.

Friday night, the American League’s two-time MVP didn’t have to wait long to see one fly over his head in his first game at Marlins Park.

Stanton crushed a 460-foot, two-run bomb off Angels right-hander Jesse Chavez in the first inning which flew an estimated 460 feet to center field. The blast was Stanton’s second-longest this season according to MLB Statcast (he hit a 468-foot shot on May 7), and the tone-setter in Miami’s 8-5 victory.

In terms of home run distance, Stanton remains baseball’s king.

He’s clubbed 25 career homers of at least 460 feet, 11 more than next-closest team’s total (the Colorado Rockies) since he entered the majors in 2010 according to ESPN Stats & Info. The next three players on the list – Edwin Encarnacion, Justin Upton and Nelson Cruz – each have six.

Stanton’s 12th homer of the season – and the 10th in the last three seasons to travel at least 460 feet – fueled a four-run first inning for the Marlins, who tacked on another run in the second on a bases-loaded walk and then picked up a big three-run home run from Justin Bour in the sixth to improve to 7-14 at home this season.

For Bour, who was hitting .184 before he collected a career-high four hits on April 30, it was his ninth home run in his last 14 games. He’s leading the majors in homers in May with nine.

Marlins starter Dan Strailey scattered six hits, struckout six and walked two over 5 1/3 innings to improve to 3-3 on the season. He’s the first Marlins pitcher this season to hit the three-win mark.

Miami (17-29) has won three of its last five games after dropping 10 of its previous 11 games before that. The Angels, playing in South Florida for the first time since 2011, have dropped three in a row after winning seven of nine.

In addition to being Trout’s first game in South Florida, Friday’s game was the second in the majors this season to be streamed live on Facebook.

Trout, who finished 0 for 3 with a pair of walks, walked and scored to put L.A. (25-26) ahead 1-0 in the first when Luis Valbuena doubled off the glove off Marcell Ozuna, who was trying to make a tough catch against the wall in left-center field.

The Marlins, though, quickly responded.

Dee Gordon, who recorded his seventh three-hit game of the season, singled hard to right. Stanton homered on a 3-2 pitch. Christian Yelich doubled to right, advanced to third on an error and then scored when he beat a throw to the plate on an Ozuna grounder to shortstop.

Two batters later, Realmuto slugged his fourth home run of the season, a 368-foot solo shot to right field moments after Ozuna was caught stealing second. That was enough for Straily, who was lifted when he gave up a two-run home run to Martin Maldonado on a 1-2 pitch in the sixth.

David Phelps, who returned from the bereavement list on Friday, pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Straily.

Closer A.J. Ramos picked up his fifth save of the season on one pitch when he got Trout to end the game with a fly out to the warning track in center field.