Friday’s Marlins-Angels game to be streamed live on Facebook

The Miami Marlins have been so entertaining to watch lately Major League Baseball wants to make sure fans can see them on Facebook, too.

Friday night’s interleague game between the floundering Fish (16-29) and two-time league MVP Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (25-25) at Marlins Park is the second in a series of 20 major league games that will be streamed live on Facebook and available to everyone on MLB’s Facebook page on Friday nights this season.

Last week, the Reds and Rockies played the first one in Cincinnati. The Marlins, who rank 19th in NumberFire.com’s Power Rankings and have only a two percent chance of making the playoffs, have not hosted the Angels since 2011.

“Baseball games are uniquely engaging community experiences, as the chatter and rituals in the stands are often as meaningful to fans as the action on the diamond. By distributing a live game per week on Facebook, Major League Baseball can re-imagine this social experience on a national scale,” said Dan Reed, Facebook’s Head of Global Sports Partnerships.

“We're thrilled to work with MLB to enable baseball fans on Facebook to watch live games and connect with friends and fellow fans around the action, no matter where they live in the U.S., and are excited to help the league continue to reach new audiences on our platform.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the partnership between Facebook and MLB last week at the MLB Owners meetings.

“This is very important for us to experiment [with Facebook],” Manfred said.

MLB has done some previous streaming with Facebook. In 2011 select Spring Training games were broadcast live on Facebook. Other events streamed on Facebook included when the Los Angeles Dodgers honored Vin Scully by inducting him into the Dodger Stadium Ring of Honor and most recently when the Chicago Cubs raised their World Series banner.

Each week’s Facebook broadcast will feature the feed from the home team’s local broadcast partner. So, Friday’s game on Facebook will be Fox Sports Florida’s Marlins broadcast.