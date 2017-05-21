Marlins get their payback in 10-6 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- One night after Don Mattingly went ballistic on Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren during a heated dugouts-clearing confrontation, the two exchanged lineup cards and politely shook hands.

Then Mattingly and the Marlins got their payback Saturday, unloading on the Dodgers in a 10-6 win.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the slumping Marlins and provided them no small amount of satisfaction after they and the Dodgers nearly came to blows the night before. It was just what the good doctor ordered for the ailing Marlins, who have staggered through one of the worst stretches in team history, losing 19 of 23 before Saturday’s win.

And everyone had some hand in it, from starting pitcher Dan Straily to a lineup that produced more runs in one game Saturday than it had in the five previous games put together. Straily took a no-hitter into the fifth and the Marlins erupted for 10 runs in the first five innings. Giancarlo Stanton doubled three times while rookie J.T. Riddle came within a triple of becoming the first Marlin to hit for the cycle.

But what started out as a laugher turned serious late.

The Marlins jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, with Riddle driving in four runs and Stanton three. While the Marlins were finishing off Dodgers starter Julio Urias in the third, Straily coasted through five. He didn’t allow his first hit, a Kike Hernandez solo homer, until two were gone in the fifth. But the Dodgers clawed back when Straily began to tire in the sixth.

The Dodgers scored two in the sixth and added three in the seventh off Marlins reliever Jarlin Garcia, who gave up back-to-back homers to Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger.

David Phelps and Kyle Barraclough worked the final two innings.