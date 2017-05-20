Hoops, horses and rotting Fish lead this week’s Hot Button Top 5

1. NBA: Nothing can stop a LeBron-Steph rematch Finals: OK, well, yes, technically, I suppose the Boston Celtics or San Antonio Spurs could. But LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers and Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors entered the weekend ahead and looking unstoppable.
2. HORSE RACING: Did the shot at Triple Crown survive Saturday?: Kentucky Derby champ Always Dreaming (owned by Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola) entered Saturday's 142nd Preakness Stakes favored to make it two in a row. The dream died when Always Dreaming faded down the stretch after dueling Derby runner-up Classic Empire for much of the race. Cloud Computing won.
3. MARLINS: Little smells worse than stinking, rotting Fish: After a wretched 1-8 homestand, Miami entered the weekend having lost 18 of its past 22 games to sink to the worst record in MLB. Should be quite the festive mood as stinkin' Fish host that All-Star Week, huh?
4. DOLPHINS: Fins set offseason practice schedule: The Dolphins announced 10 OTA practice days would take place May 23-25, May 30-June 1 and June 5-8. OTA stands for “organized team activities,” which sounds like summer camp when you'd make log cabins of popsicle sticks.
5. NHL: Can Ottawa and Nashville get off the schneid?: Anaheim has won a Stanley Cup. Pittsburgh has won four, including last year's. The other two conference finals teams, Ottawa and Nashville, have won zero in a combined 42 seasons. So there's your rooting interest, puckheads.
