Miscues doom Marlins to shutout loss against Astros

Something didn’t feel right.
Over and over during Miami’s game against Houston on Wednesday, the Marlins just couldn’t quite make plays when they needed to. There was a drop here. A strikeout there. A miscommunication somewhere else.
By the end, it all piled up and cost Miami in a 3-0 loss to the Astros, giving Houston the sweep and plummeting the Marlins further into the abyss.
Miami (14-25) has now lost 17 of its last 21 games and sits in last place in the National League East.
Wednesday’s miscues started in the first inning. Leading off the game for Houston, right fielder George Springer sliced a ball toward Giancarlo Stanton.
Stanton raced after the liner. He jumped for it. But it was about a foot away from his glove.
Two batters later, second baseman Jose Altuve hit a grounder that nipped the glove of Miami third baseman Derek Dietrich, trickling slowly into left field and allowing Springer to score.
The Marlins were primed to get that run back in the bottom of the first when they loaded the bases, but Dietrich grounded out to end the threat.
Then there was the sixth inning. Trailing by one, Miami second baseman Dee Gordon got to third with No. 2-hitter Christian Yelich at the plate.
Yelich struck out swinging.
There was also the sixth inning, when Gordon fielded a routine ground ball and tossed it to shortstop J.T. Riddle for the forceout at second base. The throw was low, the runner was safe and the Astros had the bases loaded.
Springer then smacked a ground ball inches under the glove of Miami first baseman Justin Bour to pad his team’s lead.
Finally, in bottom of the sixth, Miami got a break.
Springer misjudged a Stanton liner, allowing the ball to reach the wall, Stanton to reach second base and the Marlins to have runners on second and third with one out.
Dietrich struck out.
Catcher A.J. Ellis grounded out.
Inning over.
On the mound, Marlins starter Jose Urena did give the Marlins 5.2 innings, which they needed after using four relievers on Tuesday. Urena allowed six hits and one earned run.
The bullpen was also effective. The quartet of Jarlin Garcia, Kyle Barraclough, Brad Ziegler and Brian Ellington tossed a combined 3.1 scoreless innings.
But that wasn’t enough to compensate for an offense that managed three hits en route to being shut out.
