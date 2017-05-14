Marlins’ Nicolino notches strong start in his first MLB game of 2017

Or at least emptier than most of his teammates’.

Nicolino, a lefty who was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays out of high school in 2010, was called up by the Marlins to start on Sunday and take injured starter Wei-Yin Chen’s place in Miami’s rotation. It was his first major-league action of 2017.

And he delivered.

“He just pitched well,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He changed speeds. That’s what he does.”

Nicolino went six innings and allowed six hits, one earned run and struck out five on 79 pitches.

He said his path to success started in the first inning. Facing a bases-loaded situation, he induced a ground ball back to himself, which he threw home to catcher A.J. Ellis, who threw it to first baseman Justin Bour to end the inning.

“That just kind of set the tone,” he said.

Nicolino got a no-decision in his team’s 3-1 victory.

Until Sunday, Nicolino had spent all of 2017 with the New Orleans Baby Cakes, Miami’s Triple A affiliate. He posted a 1-3 record and a 4.46 ERA in seven starts with New Orleans before his call-up.

Nicolino does have major-league experience. He spent parts of 2015 and ’16 in the Marlins’ rotation as well as working out of the bullpen toward the end of 2016. He entered Sunday with an 8-10 record and 4.52 ERA in his major-league career.

CHEN’S MURKY STATUS

Before Sunday’s game, Chen had his arm wrapped up so thickly that his elbow resembled a large roll of toilet paper. And for good reason.

Thanks to that arm injury, Chen’s status with the Marlins is still unclear, even to Chen himself.

He said he attempted to have a bullpen session on Saturday but felt pain and had to stop. Chen said he saw a doctor, who told him to take Sunday off and re-evaluate things on Monday.

Chen’s troubles started on May 1 when after making his fifth start of the season he complained of discomfort in his throwing arm. The Marlins placed him on the disabled list with “left arm fatigue.”