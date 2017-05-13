An open-and-shut outcome: slumping Marlins lose again to Braves

The weather was such Saturday that the roof was open at Marlins Park.

If the decision was put to a vote by Marlins players, though, they’d probably demand it be slammed shut.

For all eternity.

The Marlins fell to 0-6 on the season with the roof open, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Braves and landing with a splat in the National League East cellar. The Marlins have lost 14 of their past 17 games.

The open roof had a direct bearing on the latest setback.

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna not only lost a fly ball in the Miami twilight because of it, a misplay that preceded the Braves’ first two runs, but likely denied him a two-run homer because of it, as well.

Not even home-field advantage is much of an “advantage” for them these days. Their 5-11 mark at Marlins Park is the worst home record in the majors. But when the roof is rolled open, an infrequent event given South Florida’s intolerable summer weather, they are especially dreadful.

Since Marlins Park opened in 2012, they have gone 202-218 in their home ballpark for a .481 winning percentage. But they seem to wilt when the retractable roof is open, going 18-32 for a .360 win percentage.

On Saturday, the roof was open for a Marlins Park record fifth straight game -- all losses.

Saturday also marked the return of starting pitcher Edinson Volquez, who missed a start due to a blister on his right thumb. There seemed to be no lingering effects from that injury as Volquez cruised through the first three innings without allowing a hit.

Then came the fourth. Freddie Freeman lofted a routine fly ball to left that Ozuna failed to see. He extended his arms in a where-is-it posture before the ball finally landed -- a good 30 to 40 feet from where he was standing.

Nick Markakis and Dansby Swanson followed later with RBI singles to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.

It would have probably been a 2-0 lead in the first for the Marlins had Ozuna’s long fly ball off Julio Teheran with a man aboard made it out. But when the glass panels in left are open, the incoming current wind current makes it hard for balls to get out. And Ozuna’s fell just short, landing in Matt Kemp’s glove just short of the wall.

The Marlins managed to avoid a shutout in the seventh when Justin Bour connected on his first-ever home run off a left-handed pitcher. After going 123 at bats against southpaws without one, Bour belted an Eric O’Flaherty pitch into the upper deck in right, proving it can be done.

But the Marlins gave the run back in the eighth on third baseman Derek Dietrich’s throwing error, his second error in as many nights.