Photo gallery: Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins | Mon., May 1, 2017

Marlins' pitcher Wei-Yin Chen throws a pitch as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
Marcell Ozuna celebrates his 4th inning home run with teammates as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
The Marlins' Dee Gordon slides safely into third base in the first inning as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
The Rays' pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws a pitch as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
The Marlins' Dee Gordon throws a runner out at first base as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
The Marlins' Dee Gordon tries unsuccessfully to tag the Rays' Tim Beckham as he slide back to second base as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
Fans cheer as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
The Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton takes a swing at a pitch as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
Tom Zur holds his 4 year-old son Tom as mom Jennifer Zur shoots their picture as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
The Rays #10 Corey Dickerson and #8 Rickie Weeks Jr. congratulate each other as they score as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
The Rays' #13 Brad Miller slides safely under the tag of the Marlins' Dee Gordon as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
The Rays' #13 Brad Miller is congratulated by teammates after scoring as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
The Rays pitcher #17 Jumbo Diaz throws a pitch as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
The Marlins' pitcher #29 Brad Ziegler throws a pitch as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
The Rays pitcher #17 Jumbo Diaz looks to the sky after throwing his final pitch as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
The Rays #8 Rickie Weeks Jr. shows his frustration after striking out with bases loaded in the 7th inning as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays on Mon., May 1, 2017.
