More Videos

1:47 Don Mattingly talks about Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies

2:31 Don Mattingly talks about 7-3 win over the Padres on Sunday

1:58 Don Mattingly talks about Marlins' 6-3 win over Padres in 11 innings

2:56 Don Mattingly talks about Marlins 5-3 loss to Padres on Friday

2:07 Don Mattingly talks about 10-5 loss to Mariners Wednesday and Ichiro HR

3:22 Don Mattingly talks about 6-1 loss to Mariners on Monday

5:24 Don Mattingly talks about Sunday's win over the Mets.

2:16 Marlins pitcher Dan Straily talks about Sunday's near no-hitter

3:09 Rookie J.T Riddle talks about his dramatic walk-off homer

3:40 Marlins manager Don Mattingly on the team's 3-2 walk-off win over the Mets

2:37 Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez on Friday's win over Mets