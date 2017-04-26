From H. Wayne to Jeb?Looking back at 25-plus years of Marlins ownership

In 25 seasons in South Florida, the Marlins have had three owners, two names and two homes.
Soon, the Marlins may have their fourth ownership group.
Jeffrey Loria, who became the franchise’s third owner in 2002, is in negotiations with a group headed by former Florida governor Jeb Bush and former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter to buy the team for a reported $1.3 billion.
Loria, the former owner of the Montreal Expos, took over the Marlins in a deal with Major League Baseball from John Henry — who in turn bought the Boston Red Sox.
In 1991, South Florida businessman H. Wayne Huizenga was awarded an expansion team with the Florida Marlins begining play at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami Gardens in 1993.
The Florida Marlins came in with the Colorado Rockies that season.
In 1998, following major cuts to the payroll after winning the 1997 World Series, Huizenga sold the Marlins to Henry.
After failing to find a new home for the Florida Marlins, Henry made his deal with baseball and Loria.
In 2012, Loria renamed the Marlins as they moved itno a new ballpark on the site of the demolished Orange Bowl in Little Havana.
The Miami Marlins are in their fifth season at Marlins Park.
OWNERSHIP OF THE MARLINS
1991-1998: H. Wayne Huizenga
1998-2002: John Henry
2002-present: Jeffrey Loria
