Marlins activate Hechavarria from the DL; option Riddle to minors

SAN DIEGO - The Marlins reinstated shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria from the disabled list on Thursday in advance of the team’s weekend series against the Padres in San Diego.
Hechavarria, who played a pair of rehab games in the minors earlier this week, has not played since April 8 due to a left oblique strain, and is 4 for 20 at the plate in five games this season.
With Hechavarria’s return, the Marlins’ starting lineup is intact for the first time this season.
The Marlins just got third baseman Martin Prado back from the disabled list this past Monday after he missed the first two weeks with a hamstring strain.
The Marlins still have pitcher Jeff Locke on the disabled list with bicep tendinitis, and hope he will be ready to return some time in May.
To make room on the roster, the Marlins optioned J.T. Riddle to Triple-A New Orleans.
Riddle, the Marlins’ No. 12 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, appeared in eight games during his first stint in the majors and started three at shortstop.
Riddle had two hits in 14 at-bats, but one of them was a walk-off home run Sunday at home against the Mets.
ELITE COMPANY
According to Elias, the Marlins became the fifth team since 1961 to carry no-hitters at least seven innings twice in a three-game span. The Marlins came within two outs of a no-hitter Tuesday against the Mariners and were four outs away against the Mets on Sunday.
HOMECOMING
Pitching in relief in a 16-inning game last Thursday pushed Adam Conley’s last start a day later, which kept him from pitching in Seattle near his hometown of Redmond, Washington.
"It would have been a great opportunity," Conley said. "It’s something I would have been honored to do coming from here and having gone to high school here. But I’m just as humbled and just as honored to go against the Padres and try to get a win for this team."
Conley, who is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in two starts and that lone relief appearance, will start Friday in San Diego against Padres’ righty Trevor Cahill.
Conley’s last start was a no-decision in which he went six innings and gave up three runs on four hits, walked two and struck out two in a game the Marlins eventually won 5-4 against the Mets.
COMING UP
Friday: Marlins LHP Adam Conley (1-1, 3.75 ERA) vs. San Diego Padres RHP Trevor Cahill (0-2, 4.76), 10:10 p.m., Petco Park.
Saturday: Marlins RHP Dan Straily (1-1, 4.61 ERA) vs. Padres RHP Jered Weaver (0-1, 4.24), 8:40 p.m., Petco Park.
Comments