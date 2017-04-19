Photo gallery: Miami Marlins at Seattle Mariners

Miami Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Safeco Field in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Miami Marlins' starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen pauses on the mound in the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle. Chen threw seven innings of no-hit ball, but the combined no-hitter was broken up in the ninth inning when Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger hit a double off of Marlins closer Kyle Barraclough. The Marlins won 5-0.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Miami Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen pitches against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Miami Marlins pitcher Junichi Tazawa prepares to toss a ball to a fan as he walks in from the bullpen following a baseball game between the Marlins and the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen, left, is pulled after the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners by manager Don Mattingly, right, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Home plate umpire Mike Winters signals the foul-tip strike-out on Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Miami Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen pitches to Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Mariners shortstop Taylor Motter throws to first after forcing out Miami Marlins' Justin Bour at second on a ball hit by Marcell Ozuna, who was safe during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen, right, talks with manager Don Mattingly after the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle. Chen had seven no-hit innings before being pulled.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Miami Marlins closing pitcher Kyle Barraclough, left, stands on the mound with catcher A.J. Ellis after Barraclough gave up a double to Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger to break up a combined no-hitter in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle. The Marlins won 5-0.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger follows through on a double against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning of a baseball game to break up a combined no-hitter, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle. The Marlins won 5-0.
Ted S. Warren
AP
Fans hold a sign supporting Miami Marlins starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen during the sixth inning of the Marlins' baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP