Mariners blast three home runs on route to 6-1 win over Marlins

SEATTLE – Ichiro Suzuki got the red carpet treatment from the Mariners on Monday night.
The Mariners weren’t nearly as kind to Tom Koehler.
Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning off Tom Koehler in a 6-1 loss to the Mariners at Safeco Field that snapped the Marlins’ three-game winning streak.
From a video retrospective on the scoreboard of his greatest hits to framed pictures to a standing ovation from the 16,990 in attendance, Ichiro received the warm welcome everyone expected in his first trip back to Seattle as a member of the Marlins.
But soon after the pregame ceremony was over the Mariners took to hitting balls out of the yard.
Koehler gave up five runs overall over the first four innings as the Mariners tacked on two more on doubles by Cano and left fielder Jarrod Dyson.
Mariners’ starting pitcher Ariel Miranda, held the Marlins scoreless for seven innings, did not walk any batters, and allowed only four hits – all singles – while striking out five.
Miranda, a 28-year old Cuban lefty, is in his second year with the Mariners and was 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA over his first two starts of the season.
Christian Yelich delivered the only Marlins’ run with a solo home run (his third of the season) in the ninth off Evan Scribner.
Koehler, who had given up three home runs over his first two starts this season, gave up his first non-solo homer when Cano connected on a changeup over the plate and sent it 441 feet to right center.
Cruz followed with a solo homer to straight away center that traveled 410 feet to put the Mariners ahead 3-0.
Both of Seattle’s stars have gotten off to slow starts this season with Cano having entered the game batting .212 and Cruz only .229.
Koehler gave up his five runs on seven hits and three walks (one intentional), and struck out five on 88 pitches.
Mariners shortstop Taylor Motter hit Seattle’s third home run of the game in the fifth inning off Jose Urena, who replaced Koehler.
But aside from that, Urena retired the other 12 batters he faced lasting the final four innings and giving the Marlins’ bullpen a much-needed breather an exhausting homestand that included a 16-inning game against the Mets.
Martin Prado played his first game of the season after being activated from the disabled list with a right hamstring strain and recorded one of the Marlins’ four hits with a single to left center in the sixth.
Prado went 1 for 3 and was replaced defensively after six innings.
Ichiro, who spent 12 seasons with the Mariners from 2001-12 and was a 10-time All-Star with Seattle, received ovations before each of his three at-bats and even one as he trotted back to the Marlins’ dugout after his final plate appearance in the eighth.
In the bottom half of that inning, Ichiro got another hand from the crowd after he ran down a fly ball by Taylor Motter and made a leaping catch just in front of the left field wall.
Monday night’s pregame video montage showed some of Ichiro’s most notable hits including his record-breaker in 2004 with the Mariners that surpassed George Sisler’s single-season hits mark, as well as last season’s 3,000th hit in Colorado.
